Cyber Monday deals and discounts are now available on laptops of all kinds from retailers and device manufacturers. Black Friday is behind us, and Cyber Monday was on Nov. 28 and there are still some excellent deals to be had.

ZDNET has rounded up its top picks for Cyber Monday laptop deals, from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and laptop vendors.

Latest Cyber Monday laptop deals



The last time this page received an update, these were the latest laptop deals worth checking out:



Best Cyber Monday laptop deals

Below are the best laptop deals we found. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting laptop deals we spotted at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

Dell XPS 15 Save $700 Dell Current price: $2199

$2199 Original price: $2899 When ZDNET reviewed Dell's XPS 15 in 2020, we described it as setting 'a new high bar' for 15.6-inch laptops', while the 2021 model was dubbed 'the standard against which other laptops are measured'. Clearly, it still carries a premium price tag, even with $500 shaved off the list price, but you're getting a top-notch configuration that will suit a wide range of demanding professionals.



Key specs: Intel Core i9-12700HK processor | 15.6-inch 3456x2160 OLED touch screen | 32GB RAM | 1TB storage | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti



Read review: Dell XPS 15 9510: It's good to be king View now at Dell

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 Save $2130 Lenovo Current price: $1399

$1399 Original price: $3,529 This stylish thin (0.6-inch) and light (3lbs) 360-degree convertible offers 11th-generation Core i7 performance, a 14-inch 16:10 IPS touch screen with 500 nits brightness and support for 100% of the sRGB color gamut, a great keyboard and a decent selection of ports including two Thunderbolt 4/USB4 ports. The webcam is only 720p and there's no card reader, but with battery life edging towards two days, this is a great flexible companion for mobile professionals.



Key specs: Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor | 14-inch 1920x1200 IPS touch screen | 16GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated) View now at Lenovo

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 + Surface Pen Save $604 Amazon Current price: $1415

Original price: $2019



The Surface Laptop 4 is a premium clamshell device offering an excellent combination of performance and battery life in a very portable design. This Intel-based bundle, which includes a Surface Pen stylus and Microsoft's 3-year Complete Protection Plan, gives you a stylish Alcantara fabric surround to the keyboard and touchpad, and is well worth a look.



Key specs: Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor | 13.5-inch 2256x1504 PixelSense touch screen | 16GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)



Read review: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch, AMD) review: Sleek, stylish, speedy and sensible View now at Microsoft

HP Envy 17 Save $450 HP Current price: $850

$850 Original price: $1300 With a large 17.3-inch IPS touch screen and a very capable 12th-generation Core i7 processor, this Windows 11 laptop is an all-rounder suitable for students and remote or office-based knowledge workers. It's not the most portable laptop at 2.5kg (5.5lbs), but it is good value at $850. Key specs: Intel Core i7-1260P processor | 17.3-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS touch screen | 16GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated) View now at HP

Dell XPS 13 Plus Save $500 Dell Current price: $1399

$1399 Original price: $1899 Dell's redesign of its popular 13-inch XPS laptop features a haptic touchpad embedded in the wrist rest and an edge-to-edge keyboard with touch-sensitive Fn keys. Slim, light and distinctive, and available with a powerful 12th-generation Core i7 processor, this is a laptop deal that style-conscious mobile pros will want to check out. Key specs: Intel Core i7-1260P processor | 13.4-inch 3.5K OLED touch screen | 16GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated) View now at Deals.dell

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Save $1727 Images: Lenovo Current price: $1152

$1152 Original price: $2879 Lenovo's 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the standard-setter for business laptops and the latest model brings 12th-generation Intel Core processors, touch screens and a 1080p webcam. This is a high-quality laptop, and Lenovo is offering some attractive deals that are well worth exploring. Key specs: Intel Core i5-1240P processor | 14-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS screen | 18GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated) Read review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) review: The best business laptop? View now at Lenovo

Razer Blade 14 Save $600 Image: Amazon Current price: $2000

$2000 Original price: $2600 The Razer Blade 14 delivers a 'perfect balance of power and portability', according to ZDNET's roundup of the best gaming laptops. With a powerful AMD processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, along with a 165Hz screen, it packs a lot into a 1.78kg chassis. Quality specs mean a hefty price tag, but it's available here at 23% off. Key specs: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor | 14-inch 2560 x 1440, 165Hz screen | 16GB RAM | 1TB storage | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU Also: The best gaming laptops: Top rigs for on-the-go gaming View now at Best Buy

Asus VivoBook S15 Save $130 Image: Asus Current price: $600

$600 Original price: $730 If you're looking for a good-value all rounder, the 15.6-inch Asus VivoBook S15 is well worth considering. This stylish Core i5-based laptop with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage was good value at its list price of $730; at $600 (17.8% off) it's even better. Key specs: Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor | 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS screen | 8GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics (integrated) View now at Asus

Acer Aspire 5 Save $170 Current price: $380

$380 Original price: $550 Coming in at $380 (30% off), the 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 is a reasonably portable 3.88lb Windows 11 laptop whose quality belies its modest price. There's plenty of connectivity, including four USB ports, an RJ-45 Ethernet port and an HDMI connector. With battery life quoted at 10 hours, it's an excellent affordable mid-range choice.



Key specs: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor | 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS screen | 8GB RAM | 256GB storage | AMD Radeon Vega 8 (integrated) View now at Acer

Amazon Cyber Monday laptop deals

Here are some other Cyber Monday laptop deals happening right now at Amazon:

Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals

Here are some other Cyber Monday laptop deals happening right now at Walmart:

Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals

Here are some other Cyber Monday laptop deals happening right now at Best Buy:

2-in-1 touchscreen laptop Cyber Monday deals

Devices that can handle both tablet and laptop mode can cover a variety of use cases. Here are some top Cyber Monday deals happening right now:

Lenovo Cyber Monday laptop deals

Here are some top Cyber Monday deals from Lenovo, the number-one PC manufacturer worldwide in Q3 2022, happening right now:

17-inch laptop Cyber Monday deals

Sometimes you need a laptop with the biggest possible screen. That means a 17-inch device. Here are some top Cyber Monday deals happening right now:

Apple MacBook Cyber Monday deals

Here are some top Cyber Monday laptop deals for Apple aficionados happening right now:

HP Cyber Monday laptop deals

Here are some top Cyber Monday deals from HP, the number-two PC manufacturer worldwide in Q3 2022, happening right now:

How did we choose these Cyber Monday laptop deals? We searched for Cyber Monday laptop deals at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, and also at the websites of leading manufacturers like Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Acer and Asus. We also used various price trackers to ensure that a claimed deal wasn't spurious.



We have concentrated on quality products from leading vendors, as discounts on these laptops are likely to be most sought-after by potential buyers.

When was Black Friday 2022? Black Friday 2022 was on Nov. 25, 2022, but deals aren't limited to that day. We will continue to track the best deals beyond Black Friday itself.

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday -- that is, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.