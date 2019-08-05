Defence to expand HMAS Harman data centre and increase power supply

The Department of Defence is looking to commence stage two of the construction of HMAS Harman data centre and increase the power supply to the data centre as part of continued support for the operation of HMAS Harman in Canberra.

The federal government agency has launched a request for tender seeking help to increase the capacity of the existing Harman data centre, which has been operating since 2013, by fitting out a second data hall and extending the building to house all engineering critical and backup services.

In addition, the tender document said the contractor will be responsible for installing new high voltage (HV) supplier feeders from Evoenergy's new substation, located within Harman, to the Harman data centre, and provide points for connection from there to Harman.

"Continuous and uninterrupted power supply is essential to support Harman's communication capabilities," the document said.

"The power supply augmentation requirement under Project C8951 is to enable Defence to meet its objective for Harman to convert from LV to HV supply arrangement."

According to the tender, the estimated value of the works will be between AU$60 million to AU$80 million, which will be due for completion by December 2021.

HMAS Harman was designed to provide a centralised platform for Defence communication and command functions, as well as support administration and logistics functions for all Navy personnel located in the Canberra and southern New South Wales regions.

The commencement of stage two comes off the back of Defence's decision in 2011 to stage the works out progressively based on capability growth.

During Budget 2019, the federal government announced that by the end of 2019-20, Defence expects to present a facility proposal to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Works for JP 9131 - Cyber Capability Facility Project for expected approval in late 2020.

"This proposed project will provide facilities at HMAS Harman in support of capability. Subject to government and Parliamentary approvals, construction is planned to commence in mid 2020 and be completed by late 2022," Defence said at the time.

