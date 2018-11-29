Dell Q3 revenue surges as servers, networking show strength

Dell Technologies said its third quarter revenue was up 15 percent to $22.5 billion as it saw strength in both its infrastructure and PC units.

The company reported non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter of $2.1 billion. GAAP operating loss was $356 million.

Dell said its infrastructure group had revenue of $8.9 billon, up 19 percent. Storage sales were up 6 percent and networking and servers saw revenue gains of 30 percent. Operating income was $935 million.

The client solutions group delivered revenue of $10.9 billion, up 11 percent. Consumer revenue was up 8 percent and commercial sales were up 12 percent.

VMware, which also reported, contributed to the gains.