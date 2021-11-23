Dell sees commercial PC boom in Q3

Dell Technologies saw strong third quarter growth from its commercial and consumer PC units as well as solid demand for its data center gear.

The company delivered the best third quarter in its history with revenue of $28.4 billion, up 21% from a year ago, with earnings of $3.9 billion, or $4.87 a share. Non-GAAP earnings were $2.37 a share.

Analysts were expecting Dell to report third quarter revenue of $26.82 billion with non-GAAP earnings of $2.18 a share.

Dell's client solutions group revenue was $16.5 billion in the third quarter, up 35% from a year ago. Operating income for the third quarter was $1.1 billion. Commercial revenue was $12.3 billion, up 40% from a year ago. Consumer revenue was $4.3 billion, up 21%.

The company said it saw strong PC demand for commercial systems, high-end consumer units and gaming. HP also delivered strong quarterly results.

On the infrastructure side, Dell delivered third quarter revenue of $8.4 billion, up 5% from a year ago. Storage revenue was up 1% with server and networking sales of $4.5 billion, up 9% from a year ago.

× dell-technologies-strategy.png

× dell-q3-2022.png

