Denso and Blackberry launches autonomous vehicle interface

Denso and Blackberry have announced the launch of their co-developed human machine interface (HMI) digital cockpit system that will be first shipped in vehicles by Japanese car manufacturer Subaru.

According to the companies, vehicles have traditionally been equipped with multiple HMI systems that require device-specific operating systems to work, however, the new platform -- dubbed Denso Harmony Core, which features Blackberry QNX hypervisor technology -- will enable several independent operation systems with different controls to be integrated with one microcomputer in a vehicle.

"Software is the driving force in next-generation automotive design. As cars become more data-driven and automated, they demand functional, secure and trusted in-vehicle software," Blackberry QNX SVP and general manager John Wall said.

The Denso Harmony Core platform will be firstly featured in the 2020 Subaru Legacy and Outback models in the United States, before other car manufacturers around the world will launch new car models with the integrated HMI systems.

Last week, Blackberry partnered with Jaguar Land Rover to develop new autonomous vehicles using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies.

The two companies will use Blackberry's QNX operating system and Blackberry Cylance to develop a range of capabilities to bolster vehicle safety, including predictive software maintenance and cyber threat protection, in Jaguar Land Rover's next-generation vehicle architecture.

Under the partnership, Blackberry will also help Jaguar Land Rover identify potential security vulnerabilities found in connected and autonomous vehicles.

During its first quarter financial results in June, Blackberry reported a net loss of $35 million. It was the first quarterly report since the company reorganised into three business units: IoT, Blackberry Cylance, and Licensing.

At the time, Chen noted the company's integration with Cylance was ahead of schedule, with back-office, personnel, sales and R&D teams almost completely merged.

"We expect [the Cylance integration] to be done within this fiscal year," Chen said.

"It will be done meaning to be released as a product, so that's reasonably record time. The next team that has launched is to look into putting Cylance AI technology on to the automotive platform, on the QNX. That's going on very well, too. So I think, on the technological side, it's very, very positive."

