Develop lucrative, easy-to-learn Python skills for just $40

Google did a study on which careers people were researching after leaving their jobs during the Great Resignation and computer programmer didn't make the top 10. That's probably because so many people believe learning to code is beyond them or would require going back to school for a degree. They don't realize Python's so easy to learn that it's taught to middle school students, and starting salaries average nearly $80,000 a year.

Now you can learn Python from scratch, and even advance to intermediate level skills

If you're a complete novice who wants just one course that will give you enough to switch careers all by itself, start with "Learn Python Programming From A-Z." In 115 lectures spread across 11.5 hours, you will not only learn all of the ins and outs of Python but also how the industry works and how to get hired without a degree.

However, "Discover Python Programming with Hands-On Bootcamp" also teaches you Python skills from scratch in 139 lectures in 8 hours. If you'd like a more condensed version, "Introduction to Python Programming" takes you from the basics through data structures and visualization in five hours, while "Python Programming Bible: Networking, Email, GUI, XML, CGI" covers Python websites and applications in six hours.

Once you've got the basics, you're ready for specialized skills. Crowd favorite "Learn How to Make a Python ReportLab" teaches you how to dynamically generate PDF files using Python. Students rated it 4.8 stars out of 5, a credit to the instructor, Hugo Ferro. Hugo spends up to two months on each PDF to make it easy for students to learn how to code in a way that is appealing to employers.

You'll learn by example in "Web Scraping in Python: Master the Fundamentals" and "Python for Spatial Analysis in ArcGIS." Then you're ready to move up with "Intermediate Python for Next Level Programming Expertise" and "Create Multi-Armed Bandit Algorithms in Python."

