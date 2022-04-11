Why you can trust ZDNet
Develop Microsoft Excel skills that can boost your career with these $35 courses

Today's Excel is far more than a spreadsheet program. It can analyze millions of rows of data to help companies make informed decisions, so businesses value professionals who know how to use it well

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Microsoft Excel is one of the most widely-used spreadsheet programs in the world, but the program can go beyond simple formulas. And the skills to use those advanced features are highly valued by employers. So if you want to turbocharge your Excel skills, check out the 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle, which features content for a broad range of experience levels -- from complete novices to intermediate users.

If you're new to Excel, you can start with "Microsoft Excel 2019 - Beginners Course" or "Microsoft Excel 2019 for Mac – Beginners" to learn the basics of Excel 2019 or Excel 365, then move on to "Microsoft Excel 2019 - Advanced Course" to continue beyond the fundamentals.

Alternatively, if you use Office 365's version of Excel, you should take "Microsoft Excel 2021/365 - Beginners Course" and "Microsoft Excel 2021/365 - Intermediate Course" because some functions and features are only available in this version. For example, it covers validation rules, WhatIf analysis tools, and more.

Intermediate Excel users can go straight to "Advanced Formulas in Excel." If you're already comfortable using PivotTables, "Advanced PivotTables in Excel" is a student favorite, boasting an average rating of 4.87 out of 5 stars. You'll learn how to use advanced sorting, conditional formatting, slicers, and more.

Excel is one of the best resources for data analysis, which is vital in the business world. If you want to learn the specific tools, formulas, and functions the program offers to help companies conduct business and analyze data, take "Excel for Business Analysts."

The 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle

$34.99 at ZDNet Academy

Microsoft developed the programming language Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) to automate repetitive tasks and more within MS Office programs. If you're new to VBA, you can learn the basics in "VBA for Beginners." Intermediate Excel users will get more from "Macros and VBA for Beginners." Advanced automation procedures are taught in "Intermediate VBA."

If you work with data at scale, "Power Pivot, Power Query & DAX in Excel" covers the functions you need to analyze millions of rows from Excel and other databases. With over 70 hours of content, these courses have a lot to offer.

Learning advanced Excel skills can help you advance in your career. Get the 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle today while it's on sale for just $34.99.

