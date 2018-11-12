Digital transformation in 2019: AI, robotics, and IoT to play starring roles

Digital transformation has been a high priority for many organizations for some time, and likely will continue to be for some time. But what's in store for transformation in 2019? Research firm Forrester Research just released a report with a number of predictions. Here are a few highlights.

Also: Best Black Friday 2018 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

Digital goes surgical

This year has been one in which "reality chewed up transformational ideal," the firm said, with boards, CEOs, and CFOs wondering how their company will go from where they currently are to digital nirvana without taking on disruptive operational change.

"But the world keeps spinning, and the need to address customer demands and competitive pressures continues to rise," the report said. "In 2019, digital transformation moves from super-wide enterprise efforts to a pragmatic, surgical portfolio view of digital investments with the goal of making incremental and necessary changes to operations."

Tangible efforts, such as moving customers to lower-cost digital channels, launching digital products, monetizing data assets, and automating processes, will take priority, Forrester said. If done well, it said, this portfolio management can be a well-governed model to gain traction and focus innovation on the most pressing and promising items.

AI builds a foundation

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transformative, a change agent to future operations, the firm said. But in 2018 it was held back because of insufficient information architecture, and because it was too horizontal, and confusing.

CNET: Best Black Friday deals 2018 | Best Holiday gifts 2018 | Best TVs to give for the holidays

In 2019, organizations "will put more potent building blocks in place to accelerate their ability to meet AI's extraordinary promise," the report said. The will also expand robotic process automation (RPA) and proofs of concept to broaden the process, product, or experience scope and better understand the impact of AI.

Robots reimagine talent management

Forrester predicts that 7 percent of jobs that can be automated will be lost to automation. But the larger issue is talent scarcity: The ability to harness the power of robots and the need to address skill shortages across the board that are acute in different regions.

In 2019, talent leaders will begin to execute two interrelated strategies centered on a robotics quotient (RQ) and a good-to-great hiring and development strategy. RQ will become a core learning and measurement fundamental for employees that direct or work alongside digital workers.

Savvy talent leaders will use automation to address the talent scarcity squeeze, the report said.

IoT gets down to business

A large majority of companies (85 percent) will implement or plan to implement Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, the report said.

The hurdles of consumer adoption of IoT-enabled products are considerable, it said. But while the B2C incarnations of IoT are still trying to find their footing, B2B applications of the technology are set to take off in 2019.

TechRepublic: A guide to tech and non-tech holiday gifts to buy online | Photos: Cool gifts for bosses to buy for employees | The do's and don'ts of giving holiday gifts to your coworkers

The business case is too obvious and positive, Forrester said. B2B IoT will focus on driving efficiencies, connecting the enterprise, expanding the edge and, in some cases, providing personalized customer experiences.

Previous and related coverage:

What is digital transformation? Everything you need to know

Digital transformation: what it is, why it matters, and what the big trends are.

The pressure's on: digital transformation seen as a make-or-break proposition for IT managers

Survey finds 83 percent of IT leaders fear they actually could be fired if their digital transformation efforts fail.

Find the best talent to drive your cloud and digital transformation

Most companies use a combination of talent acquisition techniques to get their digital transformation and cloud work underway. Here's a rundown of effective approaches.

Why IoT is a critical part of digital transformation

With the IoT market growing at a increasingly fast pace, companies need to have a plan of how they will use IoT in their business and how they will protect its data.

Eight obstacles to overcome in your digital transformation journey

The road to digital success is full of challenges, including change management, security, and legacy systems. Here's what you need to look out for as you digitize your business.

AI and Internet of Things will drive digital transformation through 2020

Research study reveals IoT, AI and synchronous ledger tech (blockchain) priorities.

Related stories: