'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
DJI shows what a $42,000 drone can do
DJI just announced it's launching a delivery drone capable of carrying 66 lbs for over 25 miles on a single battery. The DJI FlyCart 30 delivery drone will hit the global market at the end of the first quarter of 2024.
"From agriculture to construction management and surveying, DJI's industrial-grade drones have transformed industries by improving safety for workers and productivity for businesses," shared Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. "We are optimistic that FlyCart 30 will become a trusted solution for aerial delivery, solving complex terrain and terminal transportation problems efficiently, economically, and most importantly, safely from the air."
Also: CES 2024 Day 3: The 6 announcements you may have missed
The DJI FlyCart 30 can reach speeds of up to 45 mph to travel long distances with heavy payloads, capable of carrying up to 88 lbs for 10 miles on a dual-battery setup. DJI claims the FC30 can maintain a stable connection with a remote control while up to 12 miles away and control can be transferred between two pilots in different locations with a single click while in Dual Operator mode.
According to DJI, the FC30 delivery drone was launched domestically in China last August and proved to be a solution for mountain and offshore deliveries and even for emergency rescue deliveries.
Featuring a coaxial four-axis, eight-blade, multi-rotor configuration, the DJI FlyCart 30 has carbon fiber propellers that help it achieve its top speeds and altitudes of up to 10,000 feet with a 66-lb payload.
The FC30 offers two carry options: Winch and Cargo. In Winch mode, the FC30 carries loads on a winch crane that is included with each drone, with a 66-foot long cable that can hold up to 88 lbs and manually or automatically retracts at a speed of 1.8 mph.
Also: The best extreme weather tech of 2024
DJI is a popular consumer drone manufacturer but the FlyCart 30 is its first delivery drone. This commercial drone works with DJI's drone delivery software suite, which includes the systemization of areal delivery with data collection and analysis, operation planning, status monitoring, and live view. Pilots can perform manual flights and access real-time flight and cargo status. The DJI FlyCart 30 also keeps operators notified in case of risks and supports alternate landing site management.
Each DJI FlyCart 30 costs around $42,000, which includes the FC30, winch system, charger, 6 batteries, and an extra remote. Businesses interested in purchasing the FC30 delivery drone can contact DJI's authorized distributors.