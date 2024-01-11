CES 2024 Day 3: The 6 announcements you may have missed

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

We are approaching the halfway mark of CES after closing out the third day in Las Vegas. So far we've seen lots of AI, an emphasis on robot cleaners for just about anything, and TVs getting bigger and more transparent.

ZDNET has boots on the ground at the show seeing some of these products first-hand, as well as team members reporting on the news virtually. Here are some of the best products/announcements we saw/heard today. Be sure to stay tuned for even more big tech announcements tomorrow for CES day 4, and don't forget to catch up on day 1 and day 2.

1. Smart rings galore

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Wearable technology has been increasingly moving to rings, and the trends we're seeing at CES prove smart rings will soon be as common as smart watches. Two particular smart rings have caught our attention at the show, including the AmazFit Helio Ring. One of the standout features of the Helio Ring is the Zepp Aura AI health and wellness service that functions with the ring and includes customized sleep sounds that will adjust based on your body's response, detailed sleep reports, and access to Zepp Wellness Coach, which answers your wellness questions via an AI chatbot.

We were also impressed with Movano Health's Evie Ring, which originally caught our eye at CES last year. This year, it has been recognized with the 2024 CES Innovation Honoree Award, and it's finally expected to start shipping later this month.

2. Jackery's solar concepts are out of this world

Jackery

One thing we love about CES is the tech concepts that aren't necessarily something we can expect to buy or use anytime soon, but show us the possibilities of where tech can take us in the future. Jackery's solar concepts like its Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot is one such example: it is a smart energy harvester featuring 600W retractable Solar Wings that allow for 25% max solar conversion efficiency.

Jackery's idea for this mini truck concept is for it to intelligently move towards areas with strong light for photovoltaic solar power generation or even charging stations with its sun-seeking tech.

3. A portable and foldable monitor from Asus

Asus

CES is also for "world's first" titles, and Asus says it has released the "world's first foldable OLED portable monitor" in the ZenScreen Fold. Its portability comes from the screen weighing less than three pounds and measuring only 12.5 inches when folded. Its foldable features come from a built-in stand that works in either portrait or landscape mode and can be positioned above a laptop or tablet as a second screen.

And, since it doesn't have any computing or processing power like the Zenbook 17 Fold, it should cost much less.

4. Sony's XR headset is a worthy competitor for the Apple Vision Pro

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Sony surprised us all at CES by debuting a high-end XR headset that rivals the Apple Vision Pro in both its capabilities and overall design. The biggest difference between Sony's device vs. Apple's is that Sony is gearing its headset towards 3D content creators and engineers instead of average consumers looking to play games in VR.

Its high-tech specs include 4K OLED microdisplays, the new Qualcomm XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, and a pair of wearable controllers in the form of a ring and a pointer. Sony's headset also solves the problem of putting on and taking off a bulky headset by making its facial interface, and the display flips up and down so that you don't need to take off the device entirely.

5. Alexa's new AI skills

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

In yet even more AI news from CES (we told you it'd be a main theme this year), Amazon announced new Alexa capabilities that integrate generative AI in a fun and engaging way on day 3. First up is Character.AI integration that lets you chat with a range of different chatbots on your Alexa-enabled devices, including chatting it up with historical figures like Albert Einstein or talking to a fitness coach for workout advice.

Another skill, called Splash, uses AI to create a song based on what you tell it, so, for example, you could make up your own jazz song. Finally, there's something called Volley Games, which is basically 20 Questions with AI as the host.

6. Satechi makes upgrades to some of its best-selling devices

Satechi

Apple fans will surely appreciate Satechi's device upgrades announced during CES today. Satechi's Stand & Hub for Mac Mini and Mac Studio has been re-engineered to feature an NVMe SSD enclosure that supports both NVMe and M.2 SATA SSDs. This allows Mac Mini and Mac Studio to quickly and easily add more high-speed storage to their already super powerful systems.

In addition, Satechi's upgraded Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub has an increase of 60% in its power supply thanks to the new 150W GaN built-in battery.

You might have also missed...

XREAL Air 2 Ultra smart glasses

Xreal

Xreal is calling the Air 2 Ultra smart glasses "the sleekest AR device ever made," thanks to its titanium eyeglass frame, mere 80 grams of weight, and optimized weight distribution with adjustable temples and nose pad options. We're hopeful that these will be the smart glasses that finally impress us in the category.

Samsung's cute Ballie robot

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Samsung's home robot companion -- dubbed Ballie -- debuted at CES back in 2020, but for 2024, it has received some notable upgrades. The little robot can now interact with and control compatible smart home devices to create the perfect home environment. For example, Ballie can open the curtains in the morning to help you wake up, or project the morning news on the wall as you're making your coffee.

Hisense's cheaper 100-inch TV

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Among the many TVs Hisense has announced this week, one that caught our eye was the Hisense U76 100-inch TV. As part of the ULED line, this model and the 55- and 85-inch TVs utilize Dolby Vision with the ability to reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness, but all for a much more reasonable price range than the premium TVs also announced. Plus, it has a 144 hz display, making it a fantastic option for gamers ready to immerse themselves in their favorite game.

An iPhone keyboard that's built on nostalgia

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Remember the good 'ol days of phones that had physical keyboards? Clicks Technology has captured that feel and tweaked it to modern times with its new iPhone keyboard case. The attachable case accessory provides iPhone users with a full physical keyboard without compromising any of your device's screen space. It even has a backlit for low-light conditions.

Google Chromecast updates

June Wan/ZDNET

Google announced at CES that you can finally cast TikTok videos from your phone to any Chromecast device. While that's perhaps the most major update to Chromecast users, Google also detailed that Chromecast will be built into even more TVs including the new 2024 LG TVs, Hisense ULED series TVs, and certain TCL models.