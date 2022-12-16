Do people keep walking off with your chargers? This product will fix that

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're like most people, you've lost a charger or charging cable because someone -- a friend, family member, or coworker -- wanted to borrow it for a bit since their device was running low.
You know, the sort of "borrowing" where you never see the item in question again.
And good quality chargers aren't cheap, so anything you can do to prevent them from finding a new home is both time and money well spent.
Enter Lock Socket, a lock that secures your charger -- and charging cable -- to the outlet socket.
The idea is simple yet ingenious. The Lock Socket fits over both the charger and charging cable and screws to any standard wall plate using an Allen key. Once in place, the charger is secured to the outlet, and the charging cable is secured to the charger.
The only thing I want to point out here is that it does involve unscrewing the screw that holds the outlet faceplate in place and replacing it with another fastener. So if this is something you don't feel comfortable doing, you're either going to need to find an electrician to do this for you or give this product a miss.
Now people can borrow a charger, but can't make off with your charger and cable.
And given the price of chargers and cables these days, this seems like a small price to pay to prevent loss.
All Lock Socket products have been designed and made in the USA.
Lock Socket currently offers locks for iPhone, iPad, and Samsung charging blocks. Prices are in that $18 range (and at the time of writing, you can get an additional 25% off using the on-page coupon), and there are two-packs or four-packs of the iPhone Lock Socket locks available.