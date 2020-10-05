DocuSign's eSignature service now integrates with Slack

DocuSign and Slack on Monday announced a new collaboration that will integrate DocuSign's eSignature tool into Slack's workplace collaboration platform. The integration will allow users to send and sign documents with eSignature directly within the Slack application.

DocuSign, which is hyper focused on its Agreement Cloud amid digital transformation efforts and remote work, said the integration is ideal for sales or HR applications.

"We are thrilled to partner with Slack to simplify everyday processes for our joint users," said Jerome Levadoux, GVP of Sign at DocuSign. "As remote work becomes prevalent, we are seeing more customers moving away from email in favor of more collaborative tools and channels. Our new eSignature integration makes it easier for teams to get work done by streamlining the process of sending and signing important documents natively in Slack."

DocuSign: How it plans to expand from e-signature to digital transformation engine, agreement cloud | DocuSign CEO sees the new digital way of life outliving the pandemic

With this integration, along with a similar offering on Facebook's Workplace, DocuSign is working its way through the enterprise software chain, embedding its flagship electronic signature service into key collaboration platforms. The company is looking to use these kinds of collaboration platform tie-ins to bolster its momentum with large enterprises and cement its place within the HR, sales and legal markets, where signature-based agreements are increasingly being done remotely.

As for Slack, the darling of the team collaboration space has garnered plenty of traction in the enterprise, with more than 130,000 paid users. In its recent earnings report, Slack said that among its paid customers, 985 bring the company annual recurring revenue greater than $100,000, and 87 spend over $1 million on Slack annually.

Slack also has partnerships with companies such as Workday, Atlassian, AWS, Oracle, SAP, Google, Salesforce, and ServiceNow -- all of which aim to make its platform a more neutral hub for for business tools and streamline workflows for users. The company said there are now more than 2,300 apps available from its directory.

