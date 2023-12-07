DoorDash can pick up and return your packages for free. Here's how

adekvat/Getty Images

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, online shopping is an easy way to get through your gift shopping list without leaving the house. If anything you ordered doesn't meet your expectations, instead of leaving the house to make the return, you can ask DoorDash to do it for you.

DoorDash offers a Package Pickup service that lets a DoorDasher pick up one to five packages from your doorstep and drop them off at a FedEx, UPS, or USPS location for you.

Also: Need to pick up an order in-store? Have Uber pick it up for you instead

With the code GIFTBOX, all users get five free package pickups, and DashPass users get unlimited package pickups until Dec. 30. The only catch is that to be eligible for the free returns, users can not have used the Package Pickup feature in the last 90 days.

In order to have the package picked up, all you have to do is select packages from the DoorDash homepage or type in the word "package" in the search bar.

DoorDash

Then, you will be prompted to select your drop-off location, how many and what type of packages you want to return, and whether you'd like to hand packages directly to Dasher or prefer contactless pick-up.

Lastly, you want your package to be fully sealed, pre-paid, labeled, under 30 pounds, and less than a $500 value. If your return requires a QR code instead of a physical label, all you need to do is upload your QR code to the app.

Also: The best holiday Best Buy deals: Apple devices, TVs, laptops, more

The package also needs to comply with DoorDash's item restrictions, which include illegal, explosive, and counterfeit products.

You'll then be able to track the package's journey and receive a picture once it has been delivered. If your package isn't successfully delivered, you can claim up to a $500 reimbursement.

Uber also offers a service that can return your packages and even pick up prepaid items from the store if you are ever in a last-minute pinch to order a gift.