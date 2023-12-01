/>
The 70 best deals from Best Buy's 3-day holiday sale: Apple devices, TVs, laptops, more

Best Buy is having a major holiday sale this weekend. ZDNET experts found the best deals to shop for ahead of the holidays.
Written by Sabrina Ortiz, Editor and  Gabriela Pérez Jordán, Associate Editor
Show more (1 item)

If you're kicking yourself for not taking advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for your holiday shopping, we have good news: Best Buy is hosting a three-day holiday sale this weekend, with major discounts on tech ranging from headphones to Apple products to robot vacuums to VR headsets.

Friday through Sunday, you can find some big discounts on some of ZDNET's favorite and highly-recommended products, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and the MacBook Pro M3.

Also: The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals still available

ZDNET experts sorted through the top deals you can buy right now during Best Buy's holiday sale. 

Best Buy 3-day holiday sale deals: ZDNET's top 10

  1. Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones: $299 (save $30)
  2. GoPro HERO9 Black 5K: $200 (save $50)
  3. JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $200 (save $150)
  4. HP Wireless Inkjet Printer with 3 months of Instant Ink: $40 (save $45)
  5. Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset: $250 (save $50)
  6. Samsung Q series Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $480 (save $320)
  7. Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: $900 (save $230)
  8. Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (save $70)
  9. Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop: $499 (save $300)
  10. Apple AirTag (4-Pack): $80 (save $19)

Best Buy Apple deals

MacBook Air 15-inch Display
June Wan/ZDNET

Best Buy robot vacuum deals

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni making its way out of the traveling barstools.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Buy headphones deals

Woman with brown hair wearing Bose Quiet Comfort 45 headphones looking over the New York skyline.
Christina Darby/ZDNET

Best Buy TV deals

Samsung 65-inch QLED TV
June Wan/ZDNET

Best Buy 3-day home tech deals  

Arlo Pro 5S
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Buy gaming deals 

gaming-deals-black-friday-banner
Cesar Cadenas/ZDNET

More Best Buy holiday deals 

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

Save $400
roborocks8-pro-ultra-docked
Beth Mauder/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,200
  • Original price: $1,600

Some say that time is money, and with all the time you will be saving a loved one with this two-in-one robot vacuum and mop, this gift is a great investment that pays for itself. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra can mop and vacuum your house with minimal human intervention since it is a self-cleaning, self-emptying, self-drying, and self-refilling machine.

This robot vacuum even made ZDNET's pick for the best 2-in-1 vacuum and mop for 2023.  The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra definitely has a hefty price tag, so if you were ever going to buy one to either keep or gift, taking advantage of a $400 discount is a great idea. 

Review: Roborock's new 2-in-1 vacuum is expensive, but my floors tell me it's worth every penny

View now at Best Buy

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

Save $75
img-6063.jpg
David Gewirtz
  • Current price: $55
  • Original price: $130

Amazon recently dropped its latest Echo Show 8 (2023, 3rd Generation), and although it has significant upgrades from prior models, it has a hefty $150 price tag. If you own an Echo Dot, enjoy Alexa's assistance, and want to save some money, an Echo Show 8 (2021, 2nd Generation) would make a great addition to your household. 

This Echo device has an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 13MP camera that allows you to do tasks you wouldn't be able to with the speaker, such as making video calls and having it display photos, recipes, news, streaming, and more. You can even use it to display the video feed from your Blink Security Cameras. 

As ZDNET's smart home expert Maria Diaz says, "The newest Echo Show 8 makes a compelling case for a smart display for both Alexa fans and smart home enthusiasts, but the $150 price tag, higher than previous generations, could be a deterrent. The second-generation Echo Show 8 retails for $130, though it's often discounted, like right now, at only $70."

Review: Echo Show 8

View now at Best Buy

iRobot - Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

Save $300
Beth Mauder/ZDNET
  • Current price: $699
  • Original price: $999

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is a ZDNET favorite, earning our robot vacuum reviewer's title for best iRobot vacuum. Some features that earned it first place included its PrecisionVision Navigation, three-stage cleaning system, and Clean Base, which allow it to deep clean and navigate your home while avoiding objects and self-emptying when full. 

The Roomba j7+ is $200 off at Best Buy right now. If you were considering taking a plunge and making the already big investment, save yourself some money and buy it while a deal as big as this one is going on. 

Review: The Roomba j7+: A life-changing robot vacuum

View now at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max

Save $100
airpods-max
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $450
  • Original price: $550

If you know someone who is an Apple user, loves listening to music, and is always on the go or needs to prioritize comfort, this gift is sure to impress. Because the AirPods Max are over-the-ear headphones, unlike the AirPods Pro, you can completely avoid them falling out of your ear, and the lightweight feel guarantees comfort for hours. 

To expand comfort even further, the headphones have a mesh canopy that doesn't apply much any pressure to the top of the user's head, and the memory foam cushions on each ear to ensure comfort. 

In addition, to having a sleek look with fun colors to pick from, these headphones also offer instant connectivity, multi-device switching, Transparency Mode,  Spatial Audio, and overall exceptional sound.

These headphones even made ZDNET's pick for best headphones for Apple users because of how well they fit into the Apple ecosystem.

Review: AirPods Max review: Stunning sound and performance mean I'm keeping the $550 headphones

View now at Best Buy

Ninja Air Fryer

Save $40
Ninja Air Fryer
Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $80
  • Original price: $120

Once you use an air fryer, you will never go back. The convenience of oil and mess-free cooking will make preparing dinner so much easier and way less of a hassle. I personally have owned this air fryer for years and use it to make everything from a main course like salmon or chicken, to sides such as brussels sprouts, sweet potato, empanadas, and more. Cleaning the aftermath is nice and easy, too, since all you have to do is clean the non-stick basket. 

The Ninja Air Fryer is now 33% off, so if you were ever thinking of purchasing one for yourself or a loved one who could use the help in the kitchen, right now is a great time to make the purchase. 

View now at Best Buy

Sony 55" Class BRAVIA XR A95K OLED

Save $1,100
Sony - 55" Class BRAVIA XR A95K OLED
Best Buy/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,700
  • Original price: $2,800

The Sony A95K is a strong competitor in the OLED TV space, even earning it a spot as ZDNET's best OLED TV overall for 2023. This TV would make an excellent gift for someone who really cares about the picture quality of what they are watching, boasting upscaled 4K resolution, a wide range of colors, XR OLED Contrast Pro, and Dolby Vision support. 

This TV could also be a great purchase if you're someone who has been putting off upgrading your TV until you found the perfect deal or a compelling reason to upgrade. The biggest con of this TV is its price tag, which is steep due to all of its exceptional visual and sound features. But you can buy it for $1,100 off right now.

View now at Best Buy

When was Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday 2023 landed on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. Even though Cyber Monday is over, there are still plenty of retailers running sales to give buyers an opportunity to save money on gifts ahead of the holiday season. 

How did we choose these deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What are the best things to buy at Best Buy?

Best Buy is a great place to find pretty much all things tech. The consumer electronics retailer currently has several Apple, Samsung, Sony, Amazon, Dyson, and more deals for the holidays, including top-performing headphones, TVs, laptops, and wearables.


