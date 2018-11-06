Dropbox debuts Extensions for easier third party integrations

Dropbox on Tuesday introduced Dropbox Extensions, a series of platform integrations that enable Dropbox users to launch key workflows directly from Dropbox.

Integrations with Adobe, Autodesk, DocuSign, Vimeo and other third-party providers will let users accomplish basic tasks like sending a PDF for eSignature, editing PDF and DWG files, and annotating video files all starting from within Dropbox.

"We want to empower people to choose the best tools for their work by removing the friction between them," said Quentin Clark, SVP of engineering, product, and design afor Dropbox. "So we're making it seamless for users to connect with partners that offer the right tools for the task at hand."

The first set of these new integrations will become generally available on November 27. Dropbox said it plans to expand the Extensions ecosystem over time with more third-party integrations.

