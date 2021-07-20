Dropbox adds new features to support distributed work

Dropbox on Tuesday announced a series of new features aimed at facilitating distributed workforces. It's also adding new features to help individuals organize and secure personal content, like photos and passwords.

Since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to start working remotely, the cloud-based file sharing company has been redrawing its product roadmap to enable distributed work.

"The shift to distributed work is a transformative opportunity... not unlike the shift to mobile or shift to the cloud," CEO Drew Houston said last year. "And we're in the first inning of that transformation."

In June of last year, Dropbox rolled out a series of new features like Dropbox Password and Dropbox Vault. The new features build on those prior announcements.

To create simpler workflows for remote workforces, Dropbox is introducing:

Suggested folders: View, add and share the right content with the right people



File conversion: Save time by converting files to different formats without leaving Dropbox



A new navigation on web: Find content faster with an updated side navigation experience on web



Redesigned details pane: Readily see content highlights in a redesigned, intuitive web detail pane



A simplified experience in the system tray: Quickly access content and know everything is synced with a simplified Dropbox experience in the taskbar (Windows) or menu bar (Mac)

Dropbox

To help users keep their content secure and organized, Dropbox is introducing: