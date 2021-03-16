Dropbox: The new player in free password manager space

Looking for a password manager? There's a lot of services out there to choose from, and next month there will be another kid on the block -- Dropbox.

Starting April, Dropbox will begin offering a free, limited version of Dropbox Passwords to anyone who has a free Dropbox Basics plan.

This free plan can be accessed from up to three devices.

The catch?

There's a limitation.

You can only store 50 passwords.

Need to store more and you have two choices -- go elsewhere, or subscribe to a Dropbox plan.

Another feature that Dropbox announced as "coming soon" is the ability to securely share any password with anyone. Not sure how useful a feature this will be (how often do you share a password?) but might come in handy for those Wi-Fi access codes or Netflix passwords.