eBay mocks Amazon with anti-Prime Day 'sales crash'

If you were one of many consumers infuriated by last year's Amazon Prime Day due to the Amazon website running at a snail's pace or crashing entirely, you may be amused to hear of eBay's take on it.

On Wednesday, eBay revealed its own version of Amazon Prime Day, on July 15, which has been anointed the "Crash Sale" -- just in case "history repeats itself and Amazon crashes that day."

Mockery aside, the online auction website says the sale will include a range of discounts and deals on consumer products and the Crash Sale will be part of a wider, three-week sales push beginning July 1, 2019.

eBay says that customers can expect up to 80 percent off brands including Apple, Dyson, Samsung, and Garmin over at eBay.com/deals.

Some of the anticipated savings include up to 50 percent off goods from LG, Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, and Garmin on July 15. However, from July 1 - 7, eBay says that goods ranging from electronics to summer products will have their price tags slashed by up to 85 percent.

eBay will be releasing additional details of the sale in the coming weeks.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off on July 15, and perhaps in order to prevent such an influx of customers at one time again, the event is a two-day affair which will begin at midnight PT and continue for 48 hours.

The e-retail giant will, of course, have a vast array of deals and discounts on products in the Amazon ecosystem -- such as on Kindles, the Echo smart speaker, and likely products including the Spot and Echo Plus -- but the sales event also includes discounts on other tech including laptops, consoles, games, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, television sets, and more.

Deals will appear gradually throughout the event from different vendors and some sales will be reserved for Prime members only. If you don't have a subscription, you could always consider signing up for a 30-day trial.

Both ZDNet and sister site CNET will be covering the event to show you the best deals, so check back to snag a bargain this year -- or get a head start on Christmas shopping.

