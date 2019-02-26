Eftpos now accepts Google Pay across St George, Bank of Melbourne, BankSA

Eftpos has announced expanding its Google Pay reach, with St George, Bank of Melbourne, and BankSA customers now able to make payments across the Eftpos network via their Android smartphone.

In addition to the three banks added on Tuesday, Eftpos CHQ and SAV payments on Google Pay are currently available to customers of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and eight Cuscal sponsored credit unions and banks, including People's Choice Credit Union, Sydney Credit Union, Woolworths Employee's Credit Union, CUA, Nexus Mutual, and FCCS.

Eftpos on Google Pay uses the Eftpos Token Service Provider (TSP), which removes confidential consumer card data and replaces it with a unique payment token.

"Following today's announcement, more than 300,000 St George, Bank of Melbourne, and BankSA eftpos cardholders will be able to access their own money via their Android mobile phones and take advantage of Eftpos benefits such as getting cash out at participating merchants," Eftpos CEO Stephen Benton said.

"This means you only need to take your mobile when you go shopping."

Apple Pay with Eftpos is currently available for ANZ Access and Access Advantage customers, as well as for Eftpos cardholders from CUA, Geelong Bank, Nexus Mutual, People's Choice Credit Union, SCU More Generous Banking, and Woolworths Employees Credit Union.

Eftpos members are rolling out cash out for iPhone and Apple Watch to more merchants over the coming months, the company said, with many retailers already offering the service.

After being part of a cartel of banks that wanted to negotiate as a group against Apple, in a ploy to gain access to Cupertino's near-field communication technology, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and wholly-owned subsidiary Bankwest finally made Apple Pay available to customers last month.

In launching the capability, the bank praised Apple Pay as "transforming mobile payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay, that's fast and convenient".

