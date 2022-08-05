/>
End your connection worries with $10 off this 13-port docking station

This ultimate device hub has multiple ports for HDMI, USB, Ethernet, SD cards and more.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Some days, it seems like we're truly living in the golden age of wireless tech that companies like Apple keep promising us. Other days, you come home to your PC setup or charging station and see that there are still an awful lot of wires hanging around.

Unfortunately, that's not going to change anytime soon. There is, however, a way to keep those connections neat and efficient while speeding up your connectivity to boot. This 13-in-1 docking station offers a compact way to keep all your devices charged and peripherals connected at one central hub.

Let's review what this station can do just in terms of charging your devices. Five of its 13 ports are USB, meaning even the largest families will have a place to charge up. There are three USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0, and a single port compatible with the newer USB-C chargers. If you're still using old charging connections, welcome to the future. USB-C can deliver 100W of juice to laptops and other compatible devices, far more than the usual 12W you might get out of standard outlets.

13-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI

 $59.99 at Academy.zdnet

Setting up video? The station also has twin HDMI outs, a 3.5 AUX port, and a VGA connector. If you're hooking up a PC or laptop, there's room for plenty of peripherals through the USB ports and an Ethernet connector to get you online. You also have data transfer options through the SD and TF card slots. In short, it's the ideal hub for a home office or entertainment station of any kind.

This 13-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI was initially priced at $70, but you can now get it at a 14% discount for $59.99.

