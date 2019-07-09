Esri forms data partnership with Mobileye for instant map updates

Mapping data and spatial analytics player Esri is forming a strategic partnership with Mobileye in an effort to bring more industry data into its ArcGIS platform and power real-time map updates. Esri's GIS (geographic information systems) software is used by the likes of oil companies, city planners and real estate developers for digital mapping and analysis services.

The integration with Mobileye, which is an expansion of an existing relationship between the two companies, will bring Mobileye's data collection capabilities into Esri's platform as native services targeting local government, transportation and insurance markets. The services will be based on data gathered by vehicles equipped with Mobileye's vision system.

Esri said its customers will be able to visualize and analyze real-time HD map and location data streaming from vehicle-based sensors, enabling a new type of dynamic map on the Esri platform. Mobileye will begin publishing data into the ArcGIS platform over the coming months.

"For our industry, this is the next generation," said Jim Young, Esri head of business development. "Just like edge computing, this is edge mapping — using anonymized and generic data captured by vehicle-mounted cameras and computer vision for instant map updates. Mobileye vision from a passing vehicle will automatically inform city workers that a stop sign has an obstructed view for instance. The sign will show up on an Esri map and a service crew can be dispatched to fix it, using ArcGIS technology."

Esri also announced this week a partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute to develop a set of community mapping tools for local nature preservation. According to Esri, the tools will aim to help communities map, monitor, and manage natural resources from community forests and wildlife reserves, as well as human settlement, agriculture, and agroforestry spaces.

RELATED: