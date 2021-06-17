Facebook to start putting ads in Oculus Quest games

Image: Getty Images

Facebook has announced it will start testing ads inside its Oculus Quest virtual reality platform.

The ads will initially start appearing in the Resolution Games-developed Blaston as well as games from a "couple other developers" in the coming weeks.

Depending on user feedback, Facebook may expand the ads as part of efforts to make the Oculus Quest a self-sustaining platform.

"Once we see how this test goes and incorporate feedback from developers and the community, we'll provide more details on when ads may become more broadly available across the Oculus Platform and in the Oculus mobile app," the company said in a blog post.

The announcement follows Facebook rolling out test ads in the Oculus mobile app last month, which it said was to give developers a "new way to showcase their VR applications".

In explaining the new ads trial, Facebook said the Oculus platform's privacy and advertising policies will remain the same, with Facebook receiving information like whether and how a user has interacted with an ad.

It added that movement data will not be used to target ads.

On the same day, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the original Oculus Quest headset will soon be able to stream from PCs wirelessly by using the Air Link system that was made available to the Quest 2 back in April.

Air Link lets users of the Oculus Quest headsets play PC VR games wirelessly, if they have a strong enough Wi-Fi connection.

Facebook's latest VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2, was released in September last year. The Quest 2 contains the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform, 6GB of RAM, and 1832 x 1920 pixel displays for each eye.

Related Coverage