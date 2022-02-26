Why you can trust ZDNet
Fall asleep to your favorite music or books with a tiny $40 under-pillow speaker

This bone conduction speaker can read or serenade you to sleep without disturbing your anyone with who share a bedroom with.

If you don't share the same taste in music as everyone you share the bedroom with, then you likely aren't allowed to lull yourself to sleep with your favorite playlist on speakerphone. But that doesn't mean you have to resort to earbuds in bed. Instead, you just need your own private speaker that fits comfortably under your pillow. One such option is this Pillow Bone Conduction Speaker, which is on sale in black or white at 33% off for just $39.99.

This speaker uses the latest bone conduction technology, which means that audio is delivered through vibrations to your bones, so you're the only person who can hear it. Plus, the speaker is ultra-thin, less than half an inch thick. So you will barely even notice that it's there. In addition, its tiny size makes it quite portable, taking up very little room in your bag when you travel.

The speaker is durable and works particularly well when sleeping on your side. In addition, you don't have to worry about it breaking, twisting, or kinking as earbuds would because the bone conduction tech is housed inside. It charges with the included USB-C cable and is capable of fast charging, so you'll always have your favorite tunes or podcasts available when you need to doze off. 

Pillow Bone Conduction Speaker

$39.99 at ZDNet Academy

Best of all, you don't need to buy a new device to use these speakers. They can connect to your phone or other music devices with a cable or Bluetooth. It even has slots for TF cards, so you can listen to your music or audiobooks without connecting to your phone. Finally, the Pillow Bone Conduction Speaker provides authentic wireless stereo sound, making for a truly unique gift for family and friends who need a comfortable relaxation. 

Don't miss this chance to fall asleep to your favorite playlist without disturbing anyone else. Get the Pillow Bone Conduction Speaker today in black or white while it's only $39.99, a 33% discount off the regular MSRP of $59.

