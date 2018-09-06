Fastest Windows 10 on Arm PC yet: Lenovo Snapdragon 850 2-in-1 passes FCC hurdle

Lenovo's just-unveiled Yoga C630 WOS powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 850 has been officially submitted to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), meaning it's likely to be on track for release on time in November.

The new 2-in-1 marks the first of the second generation of Windows 10-on-Arm laptops following last year's HP Envy X2, Asus' NovaGo, and Lenovo's Miix 630.

All those machines run a Snapdragon 835 and for the most part failed to impress reviewers due to their high price and relatively slow performance.

ZDNet's Windows expert Mary Jo Foley's verdict after trying the Envy X2, which starts at $1,000, was wait for the next lot running on the Snapdragon 850.

It remains to be seen how well this generation of Windows on Arm devices perform. However, Qualcomm claimed at the June launch of the Snapdragon 850 that it will have 30 percent better performance than the Snapdragon 835, afford a 20 percent better battery life, and boost LTE speeds by up to 20 percent.

Lenovo has slated the Yoga C630 WOS (Windows on Snapdragon) release for November, but as spotted by Liliputing, the device has now appeared on the FCC's website, suggesting it should arrived on time.

Lenovo unveiled the Yoga C630 WOS last week at the IFA Conference in Germany, claiming the 13.3 inch convertible will have battery life of over 25 hours.

It also comes with a built-in LTE for 'always-on' connectivity and will cost $850 in the US and €999 with taxes in Europe. That's roughly the same as the Miix 630 but hopefully it will be a little zippier thanks to the Snapdragon 850.

According to Lenovo's specs sheet, the Yoga C630 WOS will have 8GB or 4GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage, and will weigh 2.6lb.

It has two USB Type-C ports, and a SIM slot. The display as Full HD with a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution.

HP and Asus have yet to reveal their Snapdragon 850 Windows laptops yet, but Samsung will be joining the Windows on Arm crowd this year too.

Image: Lenovo

Previous and related coverage

Windows 10 on Arm, Android phones: Our new CPU will match Intel Core i7, says Arm

Arm thinks its new Cortex-A76 CPU will close the performance gap on Intel's high-end CPUs, which could be a game-changer for Windows 10 on Arm devices.

Is mysterious Windows 10 on Arm dual-screen Dell in the works?

Clues surface that suggest Dell could be making a Windows 10 Arm-based dual-screen mobile device.

Windows 10 on Arm: Tests say Snapdragon 845 could bring big speed boost

This year's Windows on Arm PCs could be a more compelling purchase thanks to the Snapdragon 845.

Windows 10 on Arm: HP Surface-like 2-in-1 is up for pre-order but will cost you $1,000

HP is ready to ship its first Always Connected PC based on Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon 835 processor.

Windows 10 on Arm: What we learned at Build 2018 TechRepublic

How can Windows apps be persuaded to run well on Arm processors? Microsoft provided some pointers at its recent developer conference.

Samsung signs on for Windows-on-Snapdragon 850 laptop CNET

At its Computex press conference, Qualcomm revealed Samsung is its latest partner for Windows-on-Arm systems.