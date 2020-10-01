Find out why your iPhone battery is draining

It seems that some iOS 14 users are suffering from battery issues. iPhones that were previously behaving themselves are now discharging at a much faster rate.

So, is it an app, a problem with your battery, or an iOS 14 bug?

Well, you can use the tools built into iOS 14 to determine this for yourself.

Simply put, you are looking for one of four things.

A worn battery: If the maximum capacity is below 80 percent, the battery is old and needs replacing

A charging issue: May be as simple as forgetting to charge, or not charging

An app gone rogue: An app running in the background consuming power when not being used (you'll have to distinguish between apps that are designed to run in the background -- such as music players -- and apps that are not)

An iOS bug: Unless this is related to an app, this can be hard to spot here

I suggest rebooting your phone before keeping an eye on the battery, and getting into the habit of charging it at the same time every day.

You're going to need to become very familiar with the Battery screen in Settings.

I have gone through these tools in detail in the gallery above. Click here to get a walkthrough of the settings you need to familiarize yourself with.

I also suggest taking screenshots so you can refer back to previous days. This can be very handy once you start making changes and want to know if they work!