Five things the next 2019 iPhone 11, 11R and 11 Max won't get

Rumors and hype relating to the 2019 iPhone release are hitting critical mass, and some are allowing expectations and imaginations to run wild. While it sure is nice to want things, here are five things that you're not going to see on the next iPhone.

#1: 5G

While this feature is already trickling down to Android handsets, this is not going to land on the iPhone until next year. But now that Apple has scooped up Intel's flopped 5G model business, we know it's going to happen. And given the scarcity of 5G coverage right now, Apple doesn't need to rush.

#2: Folding iPhone

As Samsung's Galaxy Fold showed, sometimes you don't want to be first. I think Apple is going to sit on the sidelines and see how folding phones are received by buyers before making any move into this territory.

#3: 3D 'time-of-flight' camera

Similar to the TrueDepth infrared camera array used by Face ID found on the front of the current crop of iPhones, adding this to the rear cameras would allow the iPhone to create a 3D map of objects that are much further away. This featured is likely to land in 2020.

#4: High-speed 120Hz OLED display

Apple is rumored to be in discussions with LG and Samsung over the production of OLED displays that can switch between 60Hz and 120Hz.

#5: A cheaper iPhone

While it's possible that Apple may release a cheaper iPhone in China – and this feels increasingly unlikely – that iPhone would not be released in the US. Those looking for a "cheaper" iPhone will have to make do with old iPhones.

Which of these features would you like to see on an upcoming iPhone?

