Florida teen arrested for orchestrating Twitter hack

In a press conference on Friday, US authorities announced they arrested the main suspect behind this month's major Twitter hack.

The suspected hacker was identified as Graham Ivan Clark, a 17-year-old teen from Tampa, Hillsborough County, Florida.

According to Florida news outlet WFLA-TV, which first reported on the arrest, Clark was arrested earlier this morning in Tampa, following a nationwide collaboration between the FBI, the IRS, the DOJ, and the Secret Service.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren filed charges against Clark for being the "mastermind" behind the July 15 Twitter incident, when the teen is believed to have gained access to Twitter's backend, took over several high-profile accounts, and tweeted on their behalf to promote a cryptocurrency scam. The list of hacked accounts includes big names like Barrack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Apple, Uber, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Michael Bloomberg, and others.

Officials said the hack resulted in more than $100,000 being sent to Bitcoin "accounts associated with Clark" in one single day.

According to a press release from Warren's office, the teen now faces 30 felony charges, including:

ORGANIZED FRAUD (OVER $50,000) - 1 count

COMMUNICATIONS FRAUD (OVER $300) - 17 counts

FRAUDULENT USE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION (OVER $100,000 OR 30 OR MORE VICTIMS) - 1 count

FRAUDULENT USE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION - 10 counts

ACCESS COMPUTER OR ELECTRONIC DEVICE WITHOUT AUTHORITY (SCHEME TO DEFRAUD) - 1 count

In a press conference today broadcast online, officials didn't clarify if Clark worked alone or if other arrests would follow.

Just hours before the arrest, Twitter had published its latest update on its investigation into the hack. Below is Twitter's entire investigation, summarized, for easier reading: