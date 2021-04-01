Free PDF: The future of work: Tools and strategies for the digital workplace

Image: iStockphoto/asiandelight

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many employers are mandating remote work or encouraging their employees to work from home. Thankfully, the abundance of digital tools available has provided teams with a seamless transition to remote work.

What are the essential tools remote workers need to connect and collaborate? What factors will determine failure or success in this new world of work? ZDNet and TechRepublic have summarized their findings in a PDF ebook: The future of work: Tools and strategies for the digital workplace (free PDF).

Here's a look at what's in this free PDF ebook.

Mastering remote work is all about finding the right tools to stay productive and connected. "Working from home 101: Every remote worker's guide to the essential tools for telecommuting" by ZDNet's Greg Nichols will have you and your team synchronized and working in harmony, wherever you happen to be.

Using digital tools is nothing new for enterprises. However, the amount of different digital technologies businesses have implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed what was initially budgeted for, and often was procured at the expense of other projects targeted for 2020. Find out more in the infographic, "Research: Majority of enterprises rely on digital collaboration tools" by TechRepublic's Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman.

Also in this ebook, Services Australia, Telstra and National Australia Bank reveal what they did during the height of COVID-19 pandemic in ZDNet's Aimee Chanthadavong's feature, "Switching it up: How companies managed remote working during a pandemic."

ZDNet's Larry Dignan takes a deep dive into how Zoom's platform enables contactless room controls as well as environment monitoring and tools to enhance collaboration between in-office and remote workers in his feature "Zoom aims to meld remote, in-office collaboration to prep for hybrid workplaces." Also, in "COVID-19 pandemic, remote work revamps IT investment priorities," Dignan analyzes what the results of a PwC and Qualtrics survey mean for IT organizations.

As remote work continues to be a part of business, ZDNet's Danny Palmer reports on what organizations should be providing to keep their employees safe from cyberattacks in "VPNs, two-factor-authentication and more: Keeping your data safe from hackers while working from home."

Virtual private networks are key to staying safe online, especially for remote workers. Learn more about the top VPN service providers in the article, "Best VPN service in 2021: Safe and fast don't come free" by ZDNet's David Gewirtz.

Organizations are finding it tough to keep a tight grip on employees while working from home. As more employees turn to technology as a solution, what does this mean for privacy in the new remote-working landscape? TechRepublic's Owen Hughes reports in, "More bosses are using software to monitor remote workers. Not everyone is happy about it."

What are the top picks for Wi-Fi routers suitable for home offices and remote working? Find out in ZDNet's Charlie Osborne's article, "Best Wi-Fi router in 2021." In "Mesh networking vs. traditional Wi-Fi routers: What is best for your home office?" Osborne explains the differences and discusses the best options available for home setups and remote working.

