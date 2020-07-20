Fujitsu to expand Japanese operations with launch of Fujitsu Japan Ltd

Fujitsu has announced it will be launching Fujitsu Japan Ltd in an aim to expand its business in the Japanese services market.

When the new business commences operations from October 1, it will initially be an integration of Fujitsu Marketing and Fujitsu FIP Corporation.

Fujitsu Marketing is responsible for handling second-tier private-sector companies and small and medium-sized enterprises, while Fujitsu FIP Corporation specialises in solutions in areas of distribution, healthcare, and local government.

As part of that, approximately 400 Fujitsu system engineers will join the new company.

Fujitsu said by April 2021, it plans to also integrate the sales function of Fujitsu FSAS and Fujitsu Network Solutions.

Fujitsu FSAS specialises in ICT infrastructure construction, operation, and maintenance services, and Fujitsu Network Solutions operates in the network domain as a core business.

In addition, the new company will integrate the company's business divisions that are responsible for local governments, and medical and educational institutions. Fujitsu said the integration was initially organised for July 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company decided to postpone it to April 2021.

"Under this new formation, Fujitsu Japan Ltd. will contribute to the attainment of Society 5.0, an ultra-smart, sustainable society, while delivering business continuity and measures to resolve urgent issues facing society in light of the emergence of the challenges of the new normal, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," the Japanese conglomerate explained.

The company expects when the new business commences, there will be approximately 5,400 employees. By April 2021, the headcount will grow to approximately 11,000, Fujitsu said.

Heading up the new operations will be Toshio Hirose, currently president of Fujitsu Marketing.

This latest news comes just weeks after Fujitsu announced it would cut its office space in Japan by 50% and switch completely to a hot desk system by the end of the fiscal year 2022 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fujitsu said the new plans are part of what the company has dubbed as its "work life shift" campaign that is aiming to introduce new flexible working arrangements for staff.

Aside from the office space changes, approximately 80,000 Japan-based Fujitsu employees will also begin to primarily work remotely, and flexible working hours will be expanded to all Japan-based employees.

