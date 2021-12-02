Gain the skills required to become a certified Microsoft Azure administrator for only $12

StackCommerce

Microsoft Azure skills are among the most in-demand with today's enormous business marketplace; it's used by about 85% of Fortune 500 companies. So if you were hoping to switch to a well-paid career in 2022, you could start training now with the self-paced courses in The 2022 Microsoft Azure Architect & Administrator Exam Certification Prep Bundle, even if you have no technical background. It has all you need to know in order to become a certified Azure administrator, and, best of all, you can use coupon code CMSAVE70 to get it for only $12.00 during our Cyber Monday sale.

Complete novices can take "Mastering Cloud Automation using Azure PowerShell | DevOpsr 2022". It's designed to teach Azure concepts in a way people can learn quickly and offer enough practice exercises to help them get started on their cloud journey with Microsoft Azure.

The "AZ-900: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Exam Quick Prep" course was designed specifically to help people with non-technical backgrounds pass the Azure fundamentals exam. If you'd prefer a more comprehensive course, "Microsoft Certified Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900)" spends a little more time covering the necessary topics.

"Azure Project-Based Hands-on Training" teaches you how to solve real-world issues with cloud technology. "Microsoft Azure Storage - The Complete Guide" teaches how to create containers, deploy storage accounts, share and migrate your data from scratch.

After your Azure fundamentals have been certified, you can become a certified administrator with "AZ-104 Azure Administrator Exam Certification 2021" to help you pass that exam. Then you can prepare for the next certification with "AZ-204 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep". Next thing you know, you'll be celebrating with a new e-bike or PlayStation Plus subscription.

Don't be intimidated by trying to advance further; students were very satisfied with the training they received in the "AZ-303 Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam", rating it 4.5 stars out of 5. Instructor Scott Duffy brings his expertise as a certified Azure architect and developer to both this course and the next, "AZ-304 Azure Architect Design Exam Prep". He doesn't assume students already know Azure intimately and just tells you what to study like some other courses. He covers everything in-depth.

