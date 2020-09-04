Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G case roundup: Protect your Samsung phone from drops

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may be the best smartphone currently available, and it is priced to match that title. While the glass used on the device is the latest from Corning, there is still a need to protect your $1,300+ investment from accidental drops and bumps.
A variety of cases are available from manufacturers like Speck, Incipio, ZAGG, ESR, and more. We tried out several cases with the Note 20 Ultra and you can find good options starting as low as $21.
ESR cases and screen protectors
Over the past year, I've been purchasing ESR's kickstand cases for my phones because the metal kickstand design is better than any other kickstand case I've tested. For the past several days, I've been testing two cases, a screen protector, and the camera lens protector. ESR also offers other products for the Note 20 Ultra 5G.
The protective phone case is priced at just $20.99, the kickstand case at $18.99, the camera lens protector at $11.99, and the glass screen protector at $15.99.
The two cases and camera lens protector worked very well, but the screen protector did not allow me to use the in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Incipio DualPro
Incipio launched its new DualPro case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. It is available in Iridescent Red/Black and Black color options for just $29.99.
The DualPro case is constructed of two layers, thus the dual branding, with 10ft drop test certification. There is a soft touch inner layer and a hard shell outer layer. You can separate the two layers, but in regular use, simply slide your phone into the combined case.
Both color options have a soft touch outer shell to help improve the grip on your phone.
Speck Presidio
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (see our full review) just launched, and it's a big phone with a large rear camera assembly. Speck's new Presidio line integrates with the camera hump to make the back flat while providing drop and antimicrobial protection.
Over the past few days, I've been using the Presidio2 Grip, Presidio Perfect Clear, and Presidio2 Pro on a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review unit. I continue to love the Grip models with raised lines for improved grip of the phone.
The cases range in price from $39.95 to $44.95 with two color options for the Presidio2 Grip available.
ZAGG cases and screen protectors
After spending at least $1,300 on a Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone, it's worth protecting your investment with a case that offers drop protection and a screen protector that helps keep the display from shattering or getting scratched. ZAGG provides many options for the Note 20 Ultra in the form of cases, screen protectors, power banks, chargers, and more.
For some reason, Samsung did not install a screen protector this year, so you need to pick one up for yourself and InvisibleShield options are great.
The Gear4 cases provide drop protection rated from 10 to 16 feet with options to show off your new Mystic Bronze phone. Prices range from $30 to $50.
