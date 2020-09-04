Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G case roundup: Protect your Samsung phone from drops

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may be the best smartphone currently available, and it is priced to match that title. While the glass used on the device is the latest from Corning, there is still a need to protect your $1,300+ investment from accidental drops and bumps.

A variety of cases are available from manufacturers like Speck, Incipio, ZAGG, ESR, and more. We tried out several cases with the Note 20 Ultra and you can find good options starting as low as $21.

Incipio DualPro Also: Incipio DualPro for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Two layers provide drop protection Incipio launched its new DualPro case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. It is available in Iridescent Red/Black and Black color options for just $29.99. The DualPro case is constructed of two layers, thus the dual branding, with 10ft drop test certification. There is a soft touch inner layer and a hard shell outer layer. You can separate the two layers, but in regular use, simply slide your phone into the combined case. Both color options have a soft touch outer shell to help improve the grip on your phone.