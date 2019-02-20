Galaxy S10 Plus or Note 9: Which is best for business use?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (see our full review) has been my primary smartphone for the past six months and remains the best smartphone available. Samsung just announced its newest high end flagship, the S10 Plus, and there is a lot to like.

ZDNet's Larry Dignan lays out all of the new devices, including the S10 5G, in his decision tree article. With the Galaxy S10 Plus the top new device that will be available in a couple of weeks, Note 9 users will be checking it out to see if they should make a move from a Note to a S series device.

Tale of the tape

Specifications don't provide the complete picture regarding the capabilities of a smartphone, but they are useful for comparison purposes and to provide you with an indication on what each device offers.

Feature Galaxy S10 Plus Galaxy Note 9 Display size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches Processor Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 845 Dimensions 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm Weight 175g 201grams RAM 8/12GB 6/8GB Internal storage 128GB/512GB/1TB 128/512GB Battery capacity 4100mAh 4000mAh Rear cameras Three; 16MP ultra-wide and two 12MP (wide/tele) Two: 12MP wide and tele Front cameras Two: 10MP and 8MP One 8MP Other Wireless PowerShare, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor S Pen, iris sensor

Both Samsung devices have a microSD storage card, 3.5mm headset jack, fast wireless charging, IP68 dust/water resistance, and other elements of the Samsung Galaxy foundation.

The new S10 Plus has a newer processor, ultra-wide 123 degree camera, wireless power sharing capability, slightly larger battery, ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, two front-facing cameras, and is about 1 mm thinner. The Note 9 has the S Pen and all that it offers, 0.1 inch more in display size, and iris scanner. If you don't use the S Pen regularly, then the S10 Plus is the better device. However, if you love your S Pen like I do, then we will just have to wait until later this year for the Note 10.

We will be testing out the Galaxy S10 Plus in great detail so will reserve final judgement until after further testing. The

