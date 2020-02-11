Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. Note 10 Plus: Which Samsung phone is best for business use?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (see our full review) has been one of my primary smartphones for the past several months. Devices like the NexDock 2 make it an even more compelling phone with the ability to take the DeX experience on the go. Samsung just announced its newest high-end flagship, the S20 Ultra, and there is a lot to like at a very high price.
ZDNet's Larry Dignan lays out all of Samsung's new devices in his in-depth article stating Samsung's emphasis on 5G and improved camera capability. With the Galaxy S20 Ultra the top new device that will be available in a couple of weeks, Note 10 Plus users will be checking it out to see if they should make a move from a Note to an S series device or hold out for six months when we will likely see the next new Notes.
Tale of the tape
Specifications don't provide the complete picture regarding the capabilities of a smartphone, but they are useful for comparison purposes and to provide you with an indication of what each device offers.
|Feature
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|Galaxy Note 10 Plus
|Display size
|6.9 inches
|6.8 inches
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865
|Snapdragon 855
|Dimensions
|166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm
|162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|220g
|196g
|RAM
|12/16GB
|12GB
|Internal storage
|128/512GB
|256/512GB
|Battery capacity
|5000mAh
|4300mAh
|Rear cameras
|Four: 48MP tele, 108MP wide, 12MP ultra, 3D depth
|Four: 12MP tele, 12MP wide, 16MP ultra, 3D depth
|Front cameras
|One 10MP
|One 10MP
|Other
|120Hz display, 108MP camera, 5000mAh battery
|S Pen
Both Samsung devices have a microSD storage card, fast wireless charging, IP68 dust/water resistance, and wireless powershare capability so you can charge up other phones or accessories on the go.
The new S20 Ultra trumps the Note 10 Plus with a newer processor, improved wide-angle and telephoto cameras, larger battery capacity, and support for 5G with both sub6 and mmWave frequencies. The Note 10 Plus has the S Pen, but looking at all the other new features in the S20 Ultra, it's difficult to claim the Note 10 Plus is the top Samsung phone for business. However, the S20 Ultra is expensive at $1,399 and $1,499.
We hope to take the Galaxy S20 Ultra for a spin and test it out in great detail, so we'll reserve final judgment until after further testing. Let us know what you are most interested in and we'll make sure to test it out during our review.
