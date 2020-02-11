Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. Note 10 Plus: Which Samsung phone is best for business use?

Samsung Galaxy S20: These features make the phones great for business buyers Samsung's 5G Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra are loaded with features, like 5G and improved security, that will appeal to business buyers and enterprise IT. Read more: https://zd.net/2SuMUfE

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (see our full review) has been one of my primary smartphones for the past several months. Devices like the NexDock 2 make it an even more compelling phone with the ability to take the DeX experience on the go. Samsung just announced its newest high-end flagship, the S20 Ultra, and there is a lot to like at a very high price.

Must-see offer Reserve a Samsung Galaxy S20 Get in line and grab your spot for the chance to buy Samsung’s new phone. Read More

ZDNet's Larry Dignan lays out all of Samsung's new devices in his in-depth article stating Samsung's emphasis on 5G and improved camera capability. With the Galaxy S20 Ultra the top new device that will be available in a couple of weeks, Note 10 Plus users will be checking it out to see if they should make a move from a Note to an S series device or hold out for six months when we will likely see the next new Notes.

Also: Samsung Galaxy S20: Everything you need to know

Tale of the tape

Specifications don't provide the complete picture regarding the capabilities of a smartphone, but they are useful for comparison purposes and to provide you with an indication of what each device offers.

Feature Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy Note 10 Plus Display size 6.9 inches 6.8 inches Processor Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 855 Dimensions 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm Weight 220g 196g RAM 12/16GB 12GB Internal storage 128/512GB 256/512GB Battery capacity 5000mAh 4300mAh Rear cameras Four: 48MP tele, 108MP wide, 12MP ultra, 3D depth Four: 12MP tele, 12MP wide, 16MP ultra, 3D depth Front cameras One 10MP One 10MP Other 120Hz display, 108MP camera, 5000mAh battery S Pen

Both Samsung devices have a microSD storage card, fast wireless charging, IP68 dust/water resistance, and wireless powershare capability so you can charge up other phones or accessories on the go.

Also: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review: Best business phone improves in speed and S Pen capability

The new S20 Ultra trumps the Note 10 Plus with a newer processor, improved wide-angle and telephoto cameras, larger battery capacity, and support for 5G with both sub6 and mmWave frequencies. The Note 10 Plus has the S Pen, but looking at all the other new features in the S20 Ultra, it's difficult to claim the Note 10 Plus is the top Samsung phone for business. However, the S20 Ultra is expensive at $1,399 and $1,499.

We hope to take the Galaxy S20 Ultra for a spin and test it out in great detail, so we'll reserve final judgment until after further testing. Let us know what you are most interested in and we'll make sure to test it out during our review.