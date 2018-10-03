Garmin expands offline music service support with Spotify integration

Earlier today I posted the news about Samsung integrating Spotify into Samsung Music, and now, we see that Garmin is also integrating the world's largest music streaming service. Samsung also has Spotify support in its Galaxy Watch, so there are now a couple of wearable options with Spotify support.

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music was first to launch with music support, and at that time, iHeartRadio was the only service available. Deezer support arrived in early September, and now, we have Spotify as the third music option.

Image: Garmin

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus series owners can now download the Spotify app on the Connect IQ store. Spotify Premium account holders can create playlists and then sync those playlists to their supported Garmin GPS sports watch.

While the Fenix 5 Plus series is the first to get the app, it should be coming soon to the Forerunner 645 Music and Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music since these watches also support offline music playback.

