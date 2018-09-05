Garmin expands wearable onboard music support with Deezer app launch

security tv How the evolution of wearables has changed security requirements As wearables have evolved to standalone IOT devices, and as different enterprise use cases have emerged, security demands have changed, explains Samsung's Eric McCarty. Read More

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music launched earlier this year with support for streaming music from the watch to your Bluetooth headset. However, only one subscription service, iHeartRadio, has been available for the last couple of months.

The Deezer app was promoted a few months ago and today we finally see it appear for compatible Garmin wearables. I was just connecting the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus to my new Note 9 yesterday and discovered a podcast app, but did not see any additional music services. With today's announcement, I quickly discovered and installed the Deezer app from the Connect IQ store and am subscribing to Deezer to test it out on these Garmin watches.

Deezer is available worldwide and offers more than 53 million tracks. With the Deezer app on your Garmin GPS watch you can store more than 100 songs for offline listening, sync your favorite playlists, get a daily refresh of songs with Deezer Flow, and select from a number of curated workout playlists.

"Music can be a big motivator during any workout or activity, and we're excited to give our customers the ability to ditch their phones and listen to their favorite songs right from their wrist," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

I ran yesterday with my own MP3 music on the Fenix 5 Plus, but look forward to testing out fresh music from Deezer. The Deezer app is compatible with the Vívoactive 3 Music, Garmin Forerunner 645 MusicFenix 5 Plus series, and the D2 Delta series.

Owners of these compatible devices can take advantage of a special three-month free individual Deezer Premium account to test out this service. Enter the special code you receive from Garmin on the Garmin Deezer promo site.

While I currently subscribe to Spotify due to its support for iOS, Android, Google Home, and Amazon Echo devices, I see that Deezer supports all of these devices and now my Garmin watch so I may be trying to soon convince my family to make the switch. If anyone has experience and feedback with Deezer, I would greatly appreciate hearing about your experiences.