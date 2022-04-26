Get 13 IT certification exam prep classes for under $3 each

StackCommerce

Jobs are plentiful for those skilled in information technology, but developing these skills takes time. There's also the matter of proving those skills to a prospective employer, and that's where professional certifications come in.

It can be hard to know what kind of certification exams you should train for, but the 2022 CompTIA & AWS, Cisco Certification Paths Bundle could set you up on the right path, and it's on sale for $34.99 right now. There are numerous subfields in the IT industry, and CompTIA, Amazon, and Cisco are three of them.

The collection includes 13 exam prep courses taught by the expert instructors at CramWise, a privately-held company specializing in IT education. You can take the courses on any device in your own time, and the classes don't just teach you everything you need to know about your new work environment. Once you've absorbed all the information, you can also participate in an exam simulation to ensure you have the best chance of success.

There are numerous courses to choose from for CompTIA, one of the most popular and widely accepted trade organizations in IT. Beginners can learn the ropes by training for CompTIA's A+ core exams, which lay a firm foundation for a range of careers. But suppose you already have a few certifications under your belt. In that case, you can choose to go into cybersecurity by prepping for Security+ and CySA+ exams or focus on network administration with Linux+ and Data+ courses.

The bundle also covers Amazon Web Services (AWS) with four dedicated classes. You can train to get certified as an AWS Solutions Architect, SysOps Administrator, Developer Associate or Cloud Practitioner, all highly in-demand titles. The bundle rounds out with a course on Cisco's most useful certification, CCNA.

All told, the bundle includes over 30 hours of lessons and exam simulations. And right now, you can get lifetime access to the 2022 CompTIA & AWS, Cisco Certification Paths Bundle for $34.99 -- that's less than $3 per class.