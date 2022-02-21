Get $200 off this customizable, gym-quality exercise bike with this coupon

StackCommerce

If you've realized over the last couple of years that you'd prefer to work at home if you could only find quality equipment at affordable prices, then you can finally stop searching. Not only can you now get gym-level fitness at home with the Echelon EX-3 Smart Connect Bike, but you can currently take $200 off the purchase price when you use coupon code ECHELON at checkout, which makes the total even cheaper than you'll find on Amazon.

The EX-3 has a strong frame that will stay in place and provide the durability you'll need for hard-pedaling workouts. You can also customize it specifically for your body. In addition to adjustable handlebars, users can adjust the competition seat with a console lever. The dual-sided pedals have adjustable toe cages that accommodate both cycling cleats and regular athletic shoes. This all adds up to a smooth, comfortable ride.

The resistance knob easily allows you to adjust your workout to 32 difficulty levels and there is a device holder that will flip 180 degrees so you can use the supported app. The Echelon Fit app membership offers more than 3,000 on-demand workouts and over 40 daily live classes with more than 60 world-class instructors. You also get over a million song and artist choices.

Healthline's review makes its approval clear. "The Echelon Connect EX-3 bike offers a balanced, varied, and challenging workout, regardless of your fitness level. Furthermore, the bike features a sturdy, durable design to support intense workouts, as well as a rotating tablet holder for off-bike routines."

The best exercise is the one you don't mind doing, so you'll stick with it. The EX-3 makes that easy for you, and the app keeps things interesting. Before you know it, the health and fitness trackers on your smartwatch will be showing nothing but good news.

Don't pass up this chance to get affordable gym-quality equipment for your home. Use coupon code ECHELON at checkout to get $200 off the Echelon EX-3 Smart Connect Bike and pay just $599 instead of $799.