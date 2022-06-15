/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Get a Dollar Flight Club membership for $99 and save up to $2,000 on airfare

With a Premium Plus+ lifetime subscription, you won't have to worry about missing fabulous vacation opportunities.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Summer is finally here, kids are out of school, and everyone is looking for a change of scenery. Unfortunately, prices are on the rise, so you want to look for the best bargains on plane fares while planning your vacation. The good news is that you can save up to $2,000 on airfare with a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ subscription, which includes Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class seating options.

New users can get a lifetime subscription for only $99. And if you subscribe between June 15 and June 30, you will also get five entries for a chance to win $5,000 to cover flights, food, hotels, adventures, and more.

Ordinarily, you'd have to search 24/7 to find these bargains, but Dollar Flight Club does it for you. With a Premium Plus+ plan, you won't have to worry about missing a fabulous vacation opportunity. Instead, the deals will appear in your inbox, and you can choose your favorites. Dollar Flight Club can send domestic and international airfare deals as well as Mistake Fares, which are basically pricing errors that airlines need to honor.

Other advantages come with Premium Plus+, including discounts up to 50% from Dollar Flight Club partners such as Babbel, Huckberry, Acanela Expeditions, and more. With instant email alerts, you'll be able to book these deals straight from any of your mobile devices. You'll also benefit from a wide range of tips from experts on how to travel as they do.

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription

 $99 at ZDNet Academy

Like a million other users, you'll soon get used to seeing airfares like a $129 round trip to Hawaii in Economy, a Premium Economy round trip to Panama for $439, or a $1,710 round trip in Business Class to Casablanca. Dollar Flight Club is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, and even Condé Nast Traveler approves, saying, "Dollar Flight Club has an impressive track record hunting down low-priced seats."

Now you can enjoy alerts on the cheapest travel deals. Get a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription today for only $99. And if you subscribe between June 15 and June 30, you'll get five entries in the dream vacation giveaway with a $5,000 grand prize.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)
Scrolling through iPhone

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

iPhone
Remote work or in the office? Why the tide could turn again
Remote working from home. Freelancer workplace in kitchen with laptop, cup of coffee

Remote work or in the office? Why the tide could turn again

Productivity
Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry
delta-airlines-airbus.jpg

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry

Business