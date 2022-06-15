Get a Dollar Flight Club membership for $99 and save up to $2,000 on airfare

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Summer is finally here, kids are out of school, and everyone is looking for a change of scenery. Unfortunately, prices are on the rise, so you want to look for the best bargains on plane fares while planning your vacation. The good news is that you can save up to $2,000 on airfare with a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ subscription, which includes Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class seating options.

New users can get a lifetime subscription for only $99. And if you subscribe between June 15 and June 30, you will also get five entries for a chance to win $5,000 to cover flights, food, hotels, adventures, and more.

Ordinarily, you'd have to search 24/7 to find these bargains, but Dollar Flight Club does it for you. With a Premium Plus+ plan, you won't have to worry about missing a fabulous vacation opportunity. Instead, the deals will appear in your inbox, and you can choose your favorites. Dollar Flight Club can send domestic and international airfare deals as well as Mistake Fares, which are basically pricing errors that airlines need to honor.

Other advantages come with Premium Plus+, including discounts up to 50% from Dollar Flight Club partners such as Babbel, Huckberry, Acanela Expeditions, and more. With instant email alerts, you'll be able to book these deals straight from any of your mobile devices. You'll also benefit from a wide range of tips from experts on how to travel as they do.

Like a million other users, you'll soon get used to seeing airfares like a $129 round trip to Hawaii in Economy, a Premium Economy round trip to Panama for $439, or a $1,710 round trip in Business Class to Casablanca. Dollar Flight Club is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, and even Condé Nast Traveler approves, saying, "Dollar Flight Club has an impressive track record hunting down low-priced seats."

Now you can enjoy alerts on the cheapest travel deals. Get a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription today for only $99. And if you subscribe between June 15 and June 30, you'll get five entries in the dream vacation giveaway with a $5,000 grand prize.