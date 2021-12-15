Get a lifetime of 15TB storage and backup for just $150 during this extended Green Monday sale

StackCommerce

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2021 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

There's just no excuse anymore for neglecting to back up your data. It's such a simple process these days, and there are so many ways for it to disappear forever: viruses, natural disasters, computer malfunctions, and more. However, with a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription, you will never have to worry about that again. You'll get 15TB of storage and a lot of amazing features.

It's hard to imagine, but 15TB is actually more backup storage than you will get from OneDrive, Dropbox, and Google Drive combined. So you won't have to worry about running out of space even if you have videos, graphics, music, and more, in addition to all those presentations you've been adding so much flair to. And you can rest assured that your data is safe because it's protected by 256-bit AES encryption.

This service is super user-friendly. Degoo employs automatic file detection to keep your backups up-to-date with no extra effort on your part. In fact, the backups replicate themselves even as they are taking place. That really is as easy as it gets.

The best thing about this plan is that it can be installed on an unlimited number of devices. So you are able to backup your tablet, phone, and laptop, as well as your desktop computer. Plus, even though your data can spread out in such an enormous amount of space, your transfers will still be performed at extremely high speeds. So managing your files will be a breeze, and it will be a very easy matter to share them via email or link.

Degoo is always getting great reviews. It has a 4 out of 5-star rating on tech review website G2, and Tech Radar calls it a "Snappy, simple backup with an emphasis on photos".

Don't pass up this chance to get 15TB of protected backups for a lifetime on all of your devices for an amazingly reasonable price. Grab a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription today, while you can use coupon code GREEN20 to get it for just $149.99 during our Green Monday sale.