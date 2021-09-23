Get a lifetime of easy, automatic encryption for all of the files on your computer for just $30

With the frequency and severity of malware attacks growing practically every day, the files and folders on our computers have never been more at risk. Sure, there have been solutions for strong protection available, but they tend to be so cumbersome and inconvenient to use that few of us would bother. Fortunately, a lifetime subscription to the powerful yet easy-to-use GhostVolt Encryption Software is currently very affordable.

GhostVolt will automatically add enterprise-level 256-bit AES encryption to your data and permanently maintains it on your computer or home network. For added security, the program will automatically log you out after a period of inactivity. It will even check your passwords against over 600 million exposed ones.

File management couldn't be easier since the app is designed just like your regular file explorer, so there's no learning curve. You can just add your files and folders as you normally would, and they will also be automatically re-encrypted after any editing. You can both preview and share files securely.

Many convenience features are built-in, including integration with Microsoft OneDrive, light and dark modes, backup encryption keys, and more. The program is multilingual, as well, for English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Portuguese. Users are really satisfied with GhostVolt, rating it 4.3 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot and 4.7 out of 5 stars on Softpedia.

If you tend to use a laptop more often than a desktop and spend any time at all on public Wi-Fi networks, and want to take even further precautions, you might like this powerful VPN bundled with two extra displays. But GhostVolt will offer you the ultimate in privacy and protection against data or identity theft. Because the encryption will completely obscure all of your personal information, so it will be unreadable to criminals even if it is stolen, hacked, or breached.

You really don't want to pass up this opportunity to protect all of your most sensitive files when it is so easy and affordable to do; get GhostVolt Encryption Software: Lifetime Subscription while it is on sale for only $29.99.