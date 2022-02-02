Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Get a lifetime of speedy editing for Mac or Windows for only $30

Whether you edit videos, DVDs or music, you can complete all your tasks a whole lot faster with innovative technology that delivers excellent results.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

If you spend any time at all editing videos, DVDs or music, then you want the fastest video processing software you can get your hands on, and VideoProc fits the bill. And right now, you can grab a Lifetime Family License while it's available on both Mac and Windows for just $29.99.

ZDNet Recommends

The best laptops: Our recommended models for every use case and platform

The best laptops: Our recommended models for every use case and platform

New year, new laptop? These are the devices that should be at or near the top of your shortlist.

Read More

VideoProc's level-3 hardware acceleration allows you to seamlessly convert, edit, adjust and resize 4K videos and music at a fully accelerated pace. The unique technology converts videos up to 47 times faster than your standard video processing app, and the program is filled with an innovative suite of tools for recording, cropping, cutting, adding subtitles and more. The result is amazingly smooth editing and transcoding of 4K videos with no compromise on quality.

You will enjoy being able to easily touch up and process all of your HD and 4K footage in a completely non-destructive way from any device. Removing noise, stabilizing video, adding watermarks and fixing fisheye will be a breeze. 

VideoProc makes it a simple matter to download music, videos and even entire playlists or channels from over 1,000 UGC websites such as Facebook and YouTube. Plus, the recording component lets you record webinars, presentations, gameplay and more.

As noted on Tech Advisor, "VideoProc is your all-in-one tool for trimming, editing, converting and compressing videos. It does all these tasks surprisingly quickly thanks to its support for all types of hardware acceleration."

Few things are better than saving time on work tasks, so you have more to spend on fun activities. You really don't want to miss this opportunity to have a lifetime of super-fast video processing, so grab the VideoProc: Lifetime Family License for Mac or Windows now while it's only $29.99, a 74% discount off the usual MSRP of $119.

VideoProc: Lifetime Family License

$29.99 at ZDNet Academy

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related