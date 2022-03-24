Get a lifetime of VPN protection plus 10TB of cloud storage and backup for $63

StackCommerce

ZDNet Recommends The best mobile VPNs Here's how to find an effective Virtual Private Network service for both iOS-powered iPhones and Android smartphones. Read More

While our modern digital world offers almost unlimited convenience, it's nearly outweighed by the degree of risk we face, such as having our most sensitive information compromised online or losing what's stored locally on our computers. Fortunately, we can now protect our data permanently from both situations with the Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle. You can even use coupon code DOWNLOADNOW to save an additional 30% during our Best of Digital Sale and get it for only $62.99.

We know we need to back up the files on our computer because losing them would cause chaos. Degoo makes that effortless by backing up your data automatically, encrypting it and even replicating it at the same time. Degoo's Premium Plan also gives you a generous 10TB of cloud storage, which you can access for life.

Users are very happy with what Degoo offers. It's earned an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 from almost 600,000 reviews on Google Play and 4.5 stars out of 5 from over 6,500 reviews on Apple's App Store.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is the second half of this bundle, and it's the bestselling VPN of all time for many reasons. With this deal, you get unlimited speed and bandwidth on up to five devices, along with maximum security and privacy. That includes military-grade encryption, zero logging and a kill switch. And with more than 500 servers in over 80 locations around the globe, you can also enjoy your favorite content no matter where you are.

Reviewers and users alike love KeepSolid VPN. With more than 10 million customers, it has been named "Best VPN for Laptop" by Laptop Review Pro. Additionally, VPN Special notes, "KeepSolid VPN Unlimited offers amazing services, and its advanced features make it a solid VPN service provider."

Whether working from home, training for a new career or teaching online courses of your own, chances are you've been creating more files and spending more time online over the last couple of years than ever before. And that means backup storage and VPN protection are more critical than ever.

It's hard to imagine that you can buy so much peace of mind for so little. But you can use coupon code DOWNLOADNOW today to save an additional 30% during our Best of Digital Sale and get the Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle for only $62.99.