Learn to code in major languages with these $29 beginner-friendly courses

Total novices can learn enough of the major programming languages and more to start toward a long-term tech career in The Coding 101 Bootcamp Beginners Bundle. You'll find ten courses on popular languages such as Python, C++, JavaScript and more. This training is presented by Zenva, a world-class e-learning platform specializing in key tech skills that are most in-demand.

If you're looking for a fast track into the tech industry, you couldn't make a better choice than learning Python first. It's one of the easiest languages to learn and also one of the most in-demand, with entry-level salaries averaging about $80,000. The Python Foundations course can introduce you to this language with no coding experience necessary.

Meanwhile, you can learn the basics of web development in the HTML and CSS course, which will show you how to add HTML tags, links, images, gorgeous fonts, forms and tables. Next, you'll create web pages, using CSS to style them and make them fully responsive to look good on all sizes of screens. Then dive deeper with the CSS Foundations training to learn about borders, backgrounds, margins and more.

C++ is a powerhouse of a language, universally used and one of the most requested skills in the industry. But you can learn the basics in the beginner-friendly, Complete Introduction to C++ to give you a firm foundation that will make it easy to advance further. You'll learn techniques for manipulating and storing data, how to keep your code clean and more.

Java is a general-purpose, object-oriented language that's always in demand and a top choice of languages for Android mobile development. First, learn the basics with Java Foundations. Then, if you're interested in Android, move on to Kotlin for Beginners. You'll learn how to use Kotlin and Android Studio to create apps.

Lastly, take the Git and Github - Version Control and Collaboration course as soon as you finish your first programming course. It's a backup for your code that lets you share your work with fellow coders and can save you a ton of time and effort.

Don't miss this chance to start training for a coding career.