Get a refurbished 11.6-inch HP Chromebook with 4GB RAM for just $74

Are you carrying around — and paying for — more computer than you actually need? If most of your activity takes place in the cloud, and you're only buying more memory because your operating system is a memory hog, you may as well get a lightweight bargain laptop. This refurbished HP 11.6-inch Chromebook G4 may suit your needs admirably.

It only weighs 3 pounds and runs for up to 11 hours on a single charge, which should lighten your life considerably. The G4's 4GB of memory might seem minuscule, but it's generous given how efficient ChromeOS performs. And if you're using a cloud-based office suite, you may as well store your files and settings in the cloud. This means the G4's 16GB of speedy SSD storage should be enough for anything you want to keep local to your laptop.

A 2.16GHz Intel Celeron processor manages your battery power efficiently and allows for fast browsing. The 11.6" display has a 1366 x 768 resolution that provides perfect clarity for your images, videos, and texts. In addition, the ChromeOS includes embedded security, while WiFi and Bluetooth allow you to access the web, transfer files and connect wireless peripherals while on the go.

Whether you're studying for classes online, creating content, or even running your own business, you can be productive pretty much anywhere with this powerful Grade B reconditioned HP Chromebook from 2015. Because it's so thin and light, it's never inconvenient to carry around. Best of all, you'll be enjoying the adaptability and comfort of the original at less than half its price tag.

There's no reason to keep hauling around a heavier, more expensive laptop than you need. This refurbished HP 11.6" Chromebook G4 4GB 16GB could suit your workflow well, and it's on sale today for just $73.99 or 54% off.