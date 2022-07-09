Get a Sam's Club Plus membership for just $50 until July 14

StackCommerce

While it seems like the prices of almost everything are continuing to rise, it's more important than ever to grab whatever bargains we can find, from airfares to fitness and more. But while a Sam's Club membership is always an excellent value, getting a Sam's Club Plus Membership for 50% off can be a lifesaver, and we are offering it during our Deal Days promotion until July 14.

As a membership warehouse club, Sam's Club can offer exceptional values on high-quality products that traditional retailers just can't match. You'll see low prices on everything from groceries to furniture, kitchen supplies, electronics, and much more. You also get a free household card that will garner even more savings on items that already have low prices.

You get free shipping and early shopping to beat the crowds. Plus members get to park, pay and pickup orders curbside and even have them loaded into your car for free, which regular members pay $4 for.

Those things are all wonderful, but you will get even more savings on over 600 generic medications from the Pharmacy, plus Optical savings that include 20% off eyeglasses and free shipping for contact lenses. There are also extra offers of Instant Savings on top of the regularly low prices.

Sam's Cash™ for Plus* offers 2% back on in-club qualifying purchases for up to $500 each year. A Sam's Club Mastercard® also earns Sam's Cash on Sam's Club purchases, plus an additional 5% cash back on gas on your first $6,000 per year, then 1% afterward; 3% cash back on your dining charges, and 1% cash back on your other purchases.

Select locations also offer member-exclusive prices allowing you to pay less at the pump. You can get battery testing, wiper blade installation, and flat tire repair from the Tire and Battery center, as well. But your Plus benefits extend beyond Sam's Club itself. You will have discounts and low prices on movies, attractions, live events, and even on hotels and rental cars.

Now you can get the most savings and the most perks for an entire year, get a Sam's Club Plus Membership for 50% off the regular $100 annual price, and pay just $50, no coupon necessary.