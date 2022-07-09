/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Get a Sam's Club Plus membership for just $50 until July 14

Until July 14, you can get a Sam's Club Plus membership for just $50.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

While it seems like the prices of almost everything are continuing to rise, it's more important than ever to grab whatever bargains we can find, from airfares to fitness and more. But while a Sam's Club membership is always an excellent value, getting a Sam's Club Plus Membership for 50% off can be a lifesaver, and we are offering it during our Deal Days promotion until July 14.

As a membership warehouse club, Sam's Club can offer exceptional values on high-quality products that traditional retailers just can't match. You'll see low prices on everything from groceries to furniture, kitchen supplies, electronics, and much more. You also get a free household card that will garner even more savings on items that already have low prices.

You get free shipping and early shopping to beat the crowds. Plus members get to park, pay and pickup orders curbside and even have them loaded into your car for free, which regular members pay $4 for.

Those things are all wonderful, but you will get even more savings on over 600 generic medications from the Pharmacy, plus Optical savings that include 20% off eyeglasses and free shipping for contact lenses. There are also extra offers of Instant Savings on top of the regularly low prices.

Sam's Cash™ for Plus* offers 2% back on in-club qualifying purchases for up to $500 each year. A Sam's Club Mastercard® also earns Sam's Cash on Sam's Club purchases, plus an additional 5% cash back on gas on your first $6,000 per year, then 1% afterward; 3% cash back on your dining charges, and 1% cash back on your other purchases.

Get a Sam's Club Plus Membership for 50% OFF!

 $50 at ZDNet Academy

Select locations also offer member-exclusive prices allowing you to pay less at the pump. You can get battery testing, wiper blade installation, and flat tire repair from the Tire and Battery center, as well. But your Plus benefits extend beyond Sam's Club itself. You will have discounts and low prices on movies, attractions, live events, and even on hotels and rental cars.

Now you can get the most savings and the most perks for an entire year, get a Sam's Club Plus Membership for 50% off the regular $100 annual price, and pay just $50, no coupon necessary.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

Sam's Club Mastercard review
Sam's Club Mastercard

Sam's Club Mastercard review

Credit Cards
Get over 30% off this 4K golf simulator until July 14
replace-this-image.jpg

Get over 30% off this 4K golf simulator until July 14

Deals
15TB of secure AI-based cloud storage is just $150 until July 14
replace-this-image.jpg

15TB of secure AI-based cloud storage is just $150 until July 14

Deals