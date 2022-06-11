/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Get a Sam's Club Plus membership today while it's 50% off

All of the additional perks and savings of a Sam's Club Plus membership are well worth the usual $100 annual price, so getting them for just $50 is an absolute steal
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

While the price of everything seems to be skyrocketing, a lot of workers are scrambling to find higher-paying work, starting side hustles, training to switch careers, and more. But they're also looking for ways to both save money and make dollars stretch further, and now you can do both at once by getting a Sam's Club Plus Membership while it's 50% off for new members.

There's no question that a Sam's Club membership is an incredible money-saver at any time. As a membership warehouse club, its business model is to offer members premium limited-quantity products at exceptional prices that traditional retailers simply can't match. You'll find great deals on everything from groceries and supplies for your kitchen to furniture and electronics

But if you want all of the perks, the Plus membership is where you'll find them. When you sign up for one, you'll get to enjoy an entire year of upgraded perks at just half the regular price. In addition to excellent discounts on high-quality items, you'll get a whole lot more.

You will certainly appreciate the convenience of getting into Sam's Club branches before the crowds with Early Shopping. You'll also have access to early curbside pickup from 7 AM Monday through Saturday and from 10 AM on Sundays.

But the savings that come with a Plus membership are incredible. You'll get 2% Sam's Cash™** on your in-club purchases and free shipping on SamsClub.com. Select generic prescriptions are completely free, and there are over 600 that cost $10 or less. Plus, you'll get as much as 30% off select brands. Contact lenses ship free, and you'll get 20% off a complete pair of glasses.

Get a Sam's Club Plus Membership for 50% OFF!

 $50 at ZDNet Academy

You will receive a complimentary household card that can be redeemed and used instantly, either in a branch store or on Sam'sClub.com. Although there is a limit of one membership per person, you are allowed to buy an additional one as a gift for a family member or friend. It's the perfect way to give a whole year of savings to people you love.

Get great deals today with a Sam's Club Plus Membership and pay just $50 instead of $100.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry
delta-airlines-airbus.jpg

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry

Business
5 best home kits under $50K in 2022: Houses from a box
Placeholder product image alt text

5 best home kits under $50K in 2022: Houses from a box

Home & Office