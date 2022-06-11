Get a Sam's Club Plus membership today while it's 50% off

StackCommerce

While the price of everything seems to be skyrocketing, a lot of workers are scrambling to find higher-paying work, starting side hustles, training to switch careers, and more. But they're also looking for ways to both save money and make dollars stretch further, and now you can do both at once by getting a Sam's Club Plus Membership while it's 50% off for new members.

There's no question that a Sam's Club membership is an incredible money-saver at any time. As a membership warehouse club, its business model is to offer members premium limited-quantity products at exceptional prices that traditional retailers simply can't match. You'll find great deals on everything from groceries and supplies for your kitchen to furniture and electronics

But if you want all of the perks, the Plus membership is where you'll find them. When you sign up for one, you'll get to enjoy an entire year of upgraded perks at just half the regular price. In addition to excellent discounts on high-quality items, you'll get a whole lot more.

You will certainly appreciate the convenience of getting into Sam's Club branches before the crowds with Early Shopping. You'll also have access to early curbside pickup from 7 AM Monday through Saturday and from 10 AM on Sundays.

But the savings that come with a Plus membership are incredible. You'll get 2% Sam's Cash™** on your in-club purchases and free shipping on SamsClub.com. Select generic prescriptions are completely free, and there are over 600 that cost $10 or less. Plus, you'll get as much as 30% off select brands. Contact lenses ship free, and you'll get 20% off a complete pair of glasses.

You will receive a complimentary household card that can be redeemed and used instantly, either in a branch store or on Sam'sClub.com. Although there is a limit of one membership per person, you are allowed to buy an additional one as a gift for a family member or friend. It's the perfect way to give a whole year of savings to people you love.

Get great deals today with a Sam's Club Plus Membership and pay just $50 instead of $100.