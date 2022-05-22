Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Learn coding from scratch for only $25

Get 57 hours of hands-on training in Python, Java, Tailwind, and Sass to qualify for entry-level programmer positions

Man with glasses typing on keyboard while looking at monitor screen

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Folks often think their lack of training keeps them from landing a job in the tech industry, and they're right. But you don't have to rack up student debt to learn entry-level programming skills. Online training courses, such as the ones found in the Coding from Scratch Bootcamp Bundle, may help -- and they're just $25.

With this four-course bundle, you don't need a tech background to gain hands-on Java, Python, Tailwind, and Sass training. Start with "The Complete Java Masterclass: Learn Java From Scratch" to learn the basics of object-oriented programming, Java collections, and how to solve complex real-world problems with String Class and String Methods. The course also contains job interview prep, so you can best display your developer skills.

"The Complete Python Masterclass 2022: Learn Python From Scratch" teaches you the most recent versions of Python and Django, including how to use them to make full-stack web apps. It also covers using Selenium to automate social media posts, OpenCV to process videos and images, Tkinter for GUI-based Python apps, and much more. Students were delighted with both courses, rating them 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The Coding From Scratch Bootcamp Bundle

$24.99 at ZDNet Academy

Learn how to design websites faster by using Sass to create style sheets in "Sass Course for Beginners: Learn Sass & SCSS from Scratch." The training demonstrates how to use Sass to help you write efficient, reusable code and much more. Meanwhile, "Tailwind CSS: A Modern Way to Build Websites Using CSS" covers web development and design in HTML by showing you how to build a real estate portal with an interactive, fully-responsive dashboard.

All of the courses in this bundle are taught by Ashutosh Pawar, whose instructor rating is 4.5 out of 5 stars. He is the director of Optimum Solutions, which has provided software solutions to over 200 small and medium companies worldwide. He has created scalable software infrastructure for more than eight years across domains that include finance, medicine, and real estate.

Study modern coding skills on a budget. The Coding from Scratch Bootcamp Bundle is currently on sale for $24.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Developer | Professional Development | ZDNet Recommends
Show Comments