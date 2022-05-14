Why you can trust ZDNet
Get a tiny 2TB portable SSD external drive only $30

Free up space on your devices by offloading files to to this external drive

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners.

ZDNet Recommends

Technology has advanced to the point where we can take amazing photos and breathtaking videos with our phones. However, those files consume ever-increasing storage, and deleting your favorite images or important files is never fun. 

Similarly, if you find that your laptop, phone, or tablet has run slowly lately, you might not need to upgrade to a newer model; your hard drives may simply be filled to the brim. However, offloading less important files might net you some of your initially enjoyed performance. A storage solution like this $49 tiny 2TB external SSD drive from URG Tech could help.

This Portable SSD External Hard Drive 2TB is plug-and-play, so it doesn't require installation. Also, with a design created with portability in mind, it's easy to handle and carry. Its sharp black PC and aluminum case measures just 0.4 x 3 x 3 inches, so it has a footprint that will be barely noticeable, even on tight remote working surfaces.

Portable SSD External Hard Drive 2TB

$29.99 at ZDNet Academy

Also, the SSD features a Type-C interface and a high-speed transmission USB 3.1 port that deliver breakneck data transfer speeds, which UGR tech claims are five times faster than typical hard drives. Read speeds go up to 43MB/s, and even write speeds will hit up to 37MB/s.

The Portable SSD External Hard Drive is compatible with iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices. You'll also receive a one-year manufacturer's warranty, and if ordered now, the expected delivery window ranges from May 16th to May 27th.

Grab a Portable SSD External Hard Drive 2TB today while it's only $29.99.

