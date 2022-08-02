Get a tiny, versatile, powerfully bright light for just $18

StackCommerce

There are so many situations where you might urgently need extremely bright light and not only is there not one around, there doesn't even seem to be anywhere to put one. That is when you will be so very happy to have your own ultra-powerful light source right in your pocket. And that is exactly what you get with the 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight, which happens to be available right now for just $17.99.

This powerfully bright mini utility light provides maximum illumination of 800 lumens, which is 30 times brighter than the flashlight on your phone. It has four different light modes that allow you to easily adjust the brightness so that it is suitable for whatever your lighting needs happen to be.

Yet, the Maglight Mini is ultra-portable, with a minimalist form that lets you keep it in your pocket, snap it on a keychain or hang it on your backpack. It has an all-in-one design that has been engineered to work in any situation, including on-the-go journeys like camping, fishing, and hiking. A perfect tool for daily use, it has a built-in carabiner and even a bottle opener, for whenever you feel like a fresh drink on the go.

A foldable kickstand is also built-in, so you can adjust the lamp to different angles. The kickstand can also be used as a hook, allowing you to hang it whenever it's convenient. The strong magnetic base means you can even just attach it to metal surfaces, such as when you need to see under the hood of your car at night.

A mounting hole on the Maglight Mini lets you attach it to a tripod or camera, as well. Since it's water and dust-proof, you don't have to worry about using it safely in less than optimal conditions. If you're taking advantage of all the cheap flight deals, just throw it in your bag along with your mini folding drone. The long-lasting USB rechargeable battery gives you up to 3.5 hours of light or 90 days of standby as an emergency light.

If you could use a super bright rechargeable light that's as stylish as it is portable, get the 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight today while it's on sale for only $17.99, which is 40% off the regular $29 retail price.