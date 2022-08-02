/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Get a tiny, versatile, powerfully bright light for just $18

This pocket-sized light is 30 times brighter than your phone's flashlight and has a folding kickstand, bottle opener, strong magnet, carabiner and more.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

There are so many situations where you might urgently need extremely bright light and not only is there not one around, there doesn't even seem to be anywhere to put one. That is when you will be so very happy to have your own ultra-powerful light source right in your pocket. And that is exactly what you get with the 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight, which happens to be available right now for just $17.99.

This powerfully bright mini utility light provides maximum illumination of 800 lumens, which is 30 times brighter than the flashlight on your phone. It has four different light modes that allow you to easily adjust the brightness so that it is suitable for whatever your lighting needs happen to be.

Yet, the Maglight Mini is ultra-portable, with a minimalist form that lets you keep it in your pocket, snap it on a keychain or hang it on your backpack. It has an all-in-one design that has been engineered to work in any situation, including on-the-go journeys like camping, fishing, and hiking. A perfect tool for daily use, it has a built-in carabiner and even a bottle opener, for whenever you feel like a fresh drink on the go.

A foldable kickstand is also built-in, so you can adjust the lamp to different angles. The kickstand can also be used as a hook, allowing you to hang it whenever it's convenient. The strong magnetic base means you can even just attach it to metal surfaces, such as when you need to see under the hood of your car at night.

8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight

 $17.99 at ZDNet Academy

A mounting hole on the Maglight Mini lets you attach it to a tripod or camera, as well. Since it's water and dust-proof, you don't have to worry about using it safely in less than optimal conditions. If you're taking advantage of all the cheap flight deals, just throw it in your bag along with your mini folding drone. The long-lasting USB rechargeable battery gives you up to 3.5 hours of light or 90 days of standby as an emergency light.

If you could use a super bright rechargeable light that's as stylish as it is portable, get the 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight today while it's on sale for only $17.99, which is 40% off the regular $29 retail price.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money

Apple
The 8 best iPhone models of 2022
iphone-12-models.png

The 8 best iPhone models of 2022

iPhone
Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling
screen-shot-2022-07-18-at-5-18-46-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling

Business