Get a palm-sized drone with a 4K HD camera for just $75

The Copernicus Mini Drone folds up to fit in the palm of your hand, while also being capable of capturing the stunning images and video your most memorable moments deserve.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

If you've been planning a long-awaited vacation, you'll definitely want to take enough photos and videos to reminisce about your trip in the future. Sure, you'll probably use your phone camera, but it's hard to beat a tiny drone that captures stunning footage from unique angles.

Although many drones can be heavy and unwieldy, the Copernicus Mini Drone folds up into a compact rectangle to fit in the palm of your hand, making it so easy to store and carry, which is crucial if you want to travel with it. But don't let the size fool you; this drone has a 4K camera that can shoot amazing 120-degree wide-angle photos or capture spectacular 360-degree views from the air.

Copernicus uses a simple, easy-to-use companion app that lets you control its features and functions as you view its perspective in real-time. For example, if you activate the gravity sensor, the Copernicus will keep steady as you snap a photo in-app. Plus, you can make the drone hover in place by locking the altitude and flight position for even steadier shots.

Copernicus Mini Drone

 $74.95 at ZDNet Academy

The controller offers one-key take-off and landing. And there are various filters and functions for the camera that help provide a better photography experience. In addition to remote control, the Copernicus Mini Drone also comes with four backup blades with protective blade frames, a USB cable, and a screwdriver to put the pieces together.

If you want a tiny, lightweight drone that can capture stunning 4K HD images and videos, consider the Copernicus Mini Drone. It's on sale today for just $74.95, a 17% discount off the original $90 retail price.

